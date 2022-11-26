Western Piedmont Symphony to Present FOOTHILLS POPS: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR in December

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, will present FOOTHILLS POPS: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Led by Maestro Matthew Troy, the Western Piedmont Symphony will perform classic Christmas songs, seasonal movie music, and an electrifying array of family-favorites holiday hits along with featured guest artists tenor Jonathan Kaufman and guitarist Matt Sickels.

Western Piedmont Symphony FOOTHILLS POPS: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR is sponsored by the Broyhill Family Foundation, the Bernhardt Furniture Foundation, Mike Johnson's Hickory Toyota. Anonymous Angel, United Arts Council of Catawba County, and North Carolina Arts Council and presented in partnership with the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center.

Western Piedmont Symphony's 2022-2023 season - Experience the Music. Hear Your Story - expresses human stories and connections evident in each of the works or composers represented. The 58th season continues in 2023 with Masterworks: Poetry in Motion featuring guest artist vibraphonist Britton-René Collins on Saturday, February 11; Chamber Classics with the John Salmon Jazz Trio on Saturday, February 18; and more concerts return to the stage in March, April, and May 2023. For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony 2022-2023 season of concerts and events, visit wpsymphony.org.

Foothills Pops tickets are $25-45; students $10 (17 & under or w/valid student ID). Family Holiday 4-Pack (two adults and two children) only $80. Purchase by visiting WPSymphony.org/Tickets, call 828.324.8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mon. - Fri. The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is located at 1913 Hickory Blvd., Lenoir, NC 28645. Please note: All programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.

About Western Piedmont Symphony:

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) is the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina. For 58 years, WPS has enriched and engaged the communities of Western North Carolina through high quality symphonic music with creative, relevant performances and educational opportunities for all ages. Each season, the Symphony presents an inspiring classical Masterworks series, a fun and unique Foothills Pops series, varying ensembles in the Chamber Classics series, two Youth Orchestras, plus education and community engagement programs in the Catawba Valley region, all under the artistic direction of Maestro Matthew Troy. Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. - Fri. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org. Follow Western Piedmont Symphony on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.