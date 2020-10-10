Wake Forest Theatre Presents Audio Plays CONNECTED IN THE DEEP

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Wake Forest Theatre has kicked off its fall season with Connected in the Deep: Round 1.

Connected in the Deep features three plays about love and friendship, presented as "radio plays" to stimulate the listener's imagination, and provide an intimate storytelling experience.

In this round, you'll hear The Ballad of 423 and 424 by Nicholas C. Pappas (directed by Cindy Gendrich), Poof! by Lynn Nottage (directed by J.K. Curry), and Paola and Andrea at the Altar of Words by Jose Rivera (directed by Cindy Gendrich).

The podcast will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Anchor, Podbean, Amazon Music/Audible, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Castbox, Overcast, Pocketcasts, and RadioPublic.

Learn more and listen at https://theatre.wfu.edu/connected-in-the-deep.

