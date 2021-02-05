VIRTUAL VOCALS to Host Live Weekly Cabarets

Virtual Vocals is a weekly performance program hosted by seven teenagers in Charlotte, NC who have dedicated their free time in quarantine to saving local arts organizations. Since June 2020, they have been hosting weekly cabarets every Saturday night at 6pm EST in order to raise money for struggling theaters in their community. They strive to give back to the places that have given them so much over the years. These hosts, Allie Joseph (13), Ella Dorsch (14), Gracie Bryant (14), Sophie Miller (15), Eli Fischer (15), Hannah Campos (16) and Ryan Campos (13), have used their talents to raise hundreds of dollars for the arts scene in Charlotte.



They have performers from all over the world appear on the show, and they have open auditions running at all times so they can provide as many opportunities for student performers to share their talents. To find out about auditioning, all you have to do is DM @virtual.vocals or email them at virtualvocals1@gmail.com.

Anyone who can sing, dance, act, or has any special performance skill can audition easily!

They are now in Season 3, and have big plans for the future! Stay tuned and find out how you can get involve by visiting their pages below!

Instagram

Facebook

Linktree