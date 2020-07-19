Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Charlotte Announces Grand Nights for Singing: Parking Lot Performance Series

Article Pixel Jul. 19, 2020  
Theatre Charlotte's new Grand Nights for Singing: Parking Lot Performance Series will take place Fridays in July and August. These small concerts will feature two performers and a maximum of 25 audience members outside at Theatre Charlotte. Bring your chair and refreshments and enjoy an hour of live entertainment! Social distancing and masks will be required.

Tickets will be available beginning at noon on the Tuesday before each Friday performance. Purchase here.

Indoor facilities including restrooms will not be available at Theatre Charlotte.

Parking is available along Queens Road or at the PNC Bank parking lot.

Weather permitting: rain dates will be offered.


