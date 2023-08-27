The Magnetic Theatre to Present THE SPLATTER PLAY in October

From October 6-21, 2023, Click Here will present its next mainstage production - The Splatter Play, written by Abby Auman and directed by Jess Johnson.

Halloween is fast approaching, and we are all waiting in increasing glee and spirit as the cool breezes roll in, everyone and their mother makes something pumpkin spice flavored, and sweaters can emerge from their long hibernation in the back of the closet. You can't wait for fall, and we can't wait to see you at The Magnetic for the show of a lifetime!

This October, we invite every fall lover, horror aficionado, ghoul, goblin, and theatre fan to this mayhem-filled, gut-busting, rip roaring EXPERIENCE of a show! Join Tina as she desperately tries to sell her late mother's house, but runs into roadblock after roadblock. Why, you ask? Well....her mom was an evil genius and the house is more lab and less home. There will be warp doors! There will be a puppet that may or may not eat the staff! There will be a splash zone with optional ponchos for the audience! There will! Be! BLOOD! (but the fake kind, obviously. get outta here, lawyers!)

The Splatter Play stars Dwight Chiles, Ashleigh Goff, Skyler Goff, Erin McCarson, Morgan Miller, Daniel Moore, Jason Phillips, Daphodil Phillips-Sprague, Jered Shults, and Melon Wedick. Behind the scenes, a veritable army of folks are working hard to make this fever dream of a show a reality. Come support local theatre and marvel at the audacity of human invention! The Magnetic Theatre would like to thank the Puffin Foundation for their support of this project.

Located at 375 Depot St in the River Arts District, The Magnetic Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It has been a home for live performance in Asheville for over a decade, focused on developing and producing new works. Through work created by and for this community, we're bringing art back to the heart of Asheville.