The Little Theatre Of Winston-Salem Presents THE MOUNTAINTOP

The Mountaintop is a gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 3, 1968.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Charlotte Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Charlotte Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series Photo 3 SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series
AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Comes to Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts Next Month Photo 4 AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Comes to Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts Next Month

The Little Theatre Of Winston-Salem Presents THE MOUNTAINTOP

The Little Theatre Of Winston-Salem Presents THE MOUNTAINTOP

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present the first show of their returning Spotlight Series, The Mountaintop, by Katori Hall, on Friday, January 19, at Mountcastle Forum in Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem.

The Mountaintop is a gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 3, 1968.

After delivering one of his most memorable and famous speeches, civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returns to his motel room at the Lorraine Motel with a storm raging outside. With the arrival of a mysterious stranger, Dr. King reflects on his life and his legacy to his people and prepares to make his final stand confronting his destiny.

"Working with The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem has been an amazing experience," said Director Melanie Matthews. "I am looking forward to this phenomenal piece being performed on stage and in front of their wonderful audience.

Director Melanie Matthews notes, "The Little Theatre is known for putting on high-quality productions with incredible actors, so it is an honor to partner with them. I look forward to seeing the brilliant cast and crew bring this piece to life."

The Mountaintop will be directed by Melanie Matthews. This Robot Dreams will design the set, and Grace Hampton will stage manage the production. The cast is as follows:

Tony Browley - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Jazmin Mahoney - Camae

The Mountaintop runs approximately 90 minutes long, with no intermission. It is recommended for ages 12+.

Additional performances will be held on January 20-21. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinee is at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $15-19 for adults (not including taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online, and the box office is open for phone sales on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12:00-4:00 pm. Call (336) 725-4001 for tickets or purchase them online at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Charlotte

1
AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Comes to Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts Next Month Photo
AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Comes to Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts Next Month

Around the World in 80 Days comes to Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts next month. Performances run February 23-March 3, 2024.

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Charlotte Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Charlotte Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Matthews Playhouse Of The Performing Arts Presents BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, Jan Photo
Matthews Playhouse Of The Performing Arts Presents BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, January 19-28

Award-winning musical based on the remarkable true story of Carole King's rise to stardom. Don't miss 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' at Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts from January 19-28, 2024.

4
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Charlotte Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Little Th Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Charlotte Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Little Theater of Gastonia & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Comes to Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts Next MonthAROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Comes to Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts Next Month
Matthews Playhouse Of The Performing Arts Presents BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, January 19-28Matthews Playhouse Of The Performing Arts Presents BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, January 19-28
Flat Rock Playhouse Awarded 2023 North Carolina Theatre Conference George A. Parides Professional Theatre AwardFlat Rock Playhouse Awarded 2023 North Carolina Theatre Conference George A. Parides Professional Theatre Award
Flat Rock Playhouse Reveals 2024 Season, Including JERSEY BOYS, CABARET, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and More!Flat Rock Playhouse Reveals 2024 Season, Including JERSEY BOYS, CABARET, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and More!

Videos

Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea Video
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
View all Videos

Charlotte SHOWS
Mean Girls in Charlotte Mean Girls
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (2/13-2/18)
The Lion King in Charlotte The Lion King
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (8/08-9/01)
Mamma Mia! in Charlotte Mamma Mia!
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (6/18-6/23)
Clue in Charlotte Clue
Peace Center (4/16-4/21)
Annie in Charlotte Annie
Morganton Municipal Auditorium (1/30-1/30)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Charlotte Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Peace Center (3/19-3/24)
The Kite Runner in Charlotte The Kite Runner
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Knight Theater (5/14-5/15)
Mean Girls in Charlotte Mean Girls
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium (2/12-2/12)
Peter Pan in Charlotte Peter Pan
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (3/05-3/10)
Back to the Future: The Musical in Charlotte Back to the Future: The Musical
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (7/09-7/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You