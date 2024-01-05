The Little Theatre Of Winston-Salem Presents THE MOUNTAINTOP

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present the first show of their returning Spotlight Series, The Mountaintop, by Katori Hall, on Friday, January 19, at Mountcastle Forum in Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem.

The Mountaintop is a gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 3, 1968.

After delivering one of his most memorable and famous speeches, civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returns to his motel room at the Lorraine Motel with a storm raging outside. With the arrival of a mysterious stranger, Dr. King reflects on his life and his legacy to his people and prepares to make his final stand confronting his destiny.

"Working with The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem has been an amazing experience," said Director Melanie Matthews. "I am looking forward to this phenomenal piece being performed on stage and in front of their wonderful audience.

The Mountaintop will be directed by Melanie Matthews. This Robot Dreams will design the set, and Grace Hampton will stage manage the production. The cast is as follows:

Tony Browley - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Jazmin Mahoney - Camae

The Mountaintop runs approximately 90 minutes long, with no intermission. It is recommended for ages 12+.

Additional performances will be held on January 20-21. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinee is at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $15-19 for adults (not including taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online, and the box office is open for phone sales on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12:00-4:00 pm. Call (336) 725-4001 for tickets or purchase them online at Click Here.