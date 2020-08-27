Spring Theatre Embraces Innovation for Summer Season

Spring Theatre is a youth focused community theatre located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

While most theatres have grown dark in 2020 there is one interesting exception: Spring Theatre, a youth focused community theatre located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

They are one of the few brave theatres who have chosen innovation over closure. Lets recap: In May, the Theatre premiered the full length feature film Lock-In created at social distance with a collection of both professional and community performers from 17 states and three countries, and the Theatre also aired a recorded performance of Beth Frack's musical Trouble in Paradise-an one hour production showcasing the work of the younger aspiring artists located in their community.

In June and July, the Theatre successfully hosted five summer camps four of which were in person. At the start of August, the Theatre announced the establishment of the Livin' the Dream Foundation Scholarship Fund. If this were not enough, the Theatre has just announced that the Board of Directors and Staff are working with All Forward Group to vision for the future.

When asked why now was the time to take on this work with All Forward Group, Erinn Dearth, Spring Theatre's Executive Director, responded: "Due to the pandemic keeping audiences at home, we wanted to turn the time we would have spent producing live theatre into time spent planning for the future. It's been amazing to not only have the time to grow and develop our Board of Directors into a more effective team, but to really think about the impact Spring Theatre wants to make on the community for generations to come."

Who is Spring Theatre? Founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. With mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes, the Theatre strives to create nurturing, well-rounded soil from which the next generation of pioneering professionals and leading theatrical artists can blossom. Over the past 9 years, Spring Theatre's youth have infiltrated other community theatre programs with deep passion and high-level skill and have thrived in conservatory and theatrical programs throughout the country.

Who is All Forward Group? All Forward Group is located in Winston-Salem and is compromised of two passionate community leaders who are Professional EOS Implementers. All Forward helps businesses and not-for-profits thrive by teaching, facilitating, and implementing the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS). EOS is a comprehensive way of running and growing a business that combines the spirit of entrepreneurship with a culture of discipline. Over 80,000 companies worldwide have implemented EOS.

Jason Clubb, co-founder of All Forward Group, shared: "It is an honor for All Forward to be working with Spring Theatre. I have been blown away by their creativity, passion, and resourcefulness particularly in the face of Covid-19. It literally seems as if they haven't missed a beat! This is a special organization and a gift to our city deserving of our support. I am confident that we will all benefit from the time, energy, and effort that they are spending to vision and plan for the future."

Vice President of the Board, Carrie Leigh Dickey, stated: "It is remarkable that Spring Theatre is able to work with All Forward Group. They are strategic thinking partners who come alongside of their clients and teach the EOS model to insure the client's vision is a success. The EOS model is an in depth process that is more commonly adapted by corporations, so it is very unique that a nonprofit arts organization would delve into the depth of work we are for Spring Theatre. With the guidance of All Forward Group, we are learning how to strengthen the Six Key Components of our Theatre so that we cannot only set vision but live and breath vision."

Mathew Schantz, longtime Spring Theatre Board Member, shared: "These workshops will help put the entire organization on the same page and lay the groundwork for the next 10 years and beyond. We are effectively rebooting Spring Theatre with these workshops, and making sure that 'Spring 2.0' will have an even greater impact for the arts and in the community."

Mrs. Dickey agreed and added: "Innovation is in Spring Theatre's DNA. Our artistic endeavors this year have showcased this innovation. I am proud that now our business endeavors will follow suit. I am confident that thanks to our vision work with All Forward Group, the Theatre will be uniquely placed when we come out of this pandemic, and we will be better able to serve the next generation of theatrical artist."

To find out more about Spring Theatre and All Forward Group visit: www.SpringTheatre.org and www.allforwardgroup.com.

