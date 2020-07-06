Spring Theatre Announces July In-Person Summer Camps

After a successful June of in-person camps, Spring Theatre's team will offer additional safe arts opportunities for aspiring theatrical artisit during the month of July!

"We are pleased and excited that Spring Theatre will be holding its July summer camps in our theatre venues on the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts campus, in full compliance with the Governor's social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols," said Randy Eaddy, President and CEO of The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. "Because of the great flexibility of our multi-functional theatres, they can be configured for safety while remaining highly functional. Things went great last month for Spring Theatre's series of mini-camps on our campus, and we both expect more of the same this month. Spring Theatre's camps are a training ground for the next generation of performing artists, and The Arts Council is especially pleased to assist in that initiative," Eaddy added.

Spring Theatre's July summer camp options to include:

SPRING THEATRE JACK-OF-ALL-TRADES CAMP!

With Dan Beckmann and Erinn Dearth plus special guest teachers and professionals

For ages 12-18, limited availability

July 13-17, 2020, daily from 1-4pm

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts

251 N. Spruce St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101

In the arts, it's important to know many different skills both onstage and off. And that's true of life, as well! All week, you'll be broadening your creative horizons with classes on directing, photography, writing, dance and so much more! Campers will be expected to following all safety guidelines outlined on Spring Theatre's website.

Tuition: $185.00 for the week

THE SPRING THEATRE VARIETY SHOW!

With Dan Beckmann and Erinn Dearth plus special guest teachers and professionals

For ages 11-18, limited availability

July 20-24, 2020, daily from 1-4pm

Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts

251 N. Spruce St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Work in-person all week on singing, dancing, acting or a mixture of the three and perform in a virtual variety show for the world to enjoy! Campers will be expected to following all safety guidelines outlined on Spring Theatre's website.

Tuition: $175.00 for the week

More information about the "Spring Theatre Jack-of-All-Trades Camp" and "The Spring Theatre Variety Show" camp, including how to register, can be found on Spring Theatre's website at http://www.springtheatre.org/summercamps.html.

A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre's youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond. www.SpringTheatre.org

