STARS & STRIPES SPECTACULAR to Celebrate America 250 With Charlotte Symphony

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The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, Charlotte Knights, and WBT present Charlotte's Stars and Stripes Spectacular, a landmark July 4, 2026 event at Truist Field honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The evening will feature a live symphonic concert by the Charlotte Symphony, led by Music Director Kwamé Ryan, followed by the WBT SkyShow fireworks spectacular. In coordination with Charlotte Center City Partners, this concert is the centerpiece of a city-wide celebration at Truist Field, with additional events taking place at Romare Bearden Park.

As the nation marks America 250, this concert celebrates the spirit and sound of America — from film music by John Williams to Gershwin, Dvořák's “New World” Symphony, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “America the Beautiful,” and more.

Tickets are available at charlottesymphony.org.

Event Schedule

6:00 — Gates Open at Truist Field

6:30 — Opening Act: North Carolina String Band All-Stars

8:00 — Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

9:15 — WBT SkyShow, including a drone show & fireworks

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