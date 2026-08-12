RIGHT BEFORE I GO to Play Charlotte's Off-Broadway This Fall

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Charlotte's Off-Broadway (COB) will present Right Before I Go September 10–13, 2026, in collaboration with Mental Health Reimagined (MHR) transforming the theatre into an immersive experience of remembrance, survival and connection. Written by acclaimed television writer Stan Zimmerman (The Golden Girls, Roseanne, and Gilmore Girls), the show will run for four performances at COB's Black Box Theatre at The VAPA Center, 731 N. College Street, Charlotte. A portion of the proceeds from this show will benefit suicide prevention programs in Mecklenburg County.

Inspired by the loss of a close friend to suicide, Zimmerman created Right Before I Go, a powerful play that gives voice to veterans, bullied youth, members of the LGBTQ+ community, public figures, people who died by suicide, and survivors of suicide attempts.

For this special staged reading, Charlotte's Off-Broadway assembled a talented cast of performers to give voice to the play, while Mental Health Reimagined brought together a network of mental health professionals, advocates, and community partners to support the production with compassion, connection, and care. Featuring Lucca Amortegui, Jonathan Ewart, Roman Lawrence, Melissa Stevens Steele, Gina Stewart, and Rahman Williams, the cast bring their own lived experience to the subject matter, and a shared commitment to reducing stigma, fostering empathy, and inspiring conversations that can save lives.

Amy L. Campbell, healing artist and creator of The Bridges Project, is serving as the production's director. Campbell brings her advocacy, artistry and lived experience with suicide ideation and her own attempt, “it is my intention to create a safe audience experience that allows purpose and pain to co-exist, to build bridges across the human experience.”

Performances will take place Thursday, September 10, Friday, September 11, Saturday, September 12 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, September 13 at 2:00 PM. Talk-Backs will be held after each performance.

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