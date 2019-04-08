Planet Improv And The Chuckleheads Bring Their Comedy Improv Extravaganza To Good Road Ciderworks
Planet Improv proudly presents THE EASTER BONNET 2019 COMEDY IMPROV MUSICAL VARIETY EXTRAVAGANZA STARRING THE CHUCKLEHEADS. The show is scheduled for Saturday, April 13 @ 8PM at Good Road Ciderworks, 117 Southside Drive, Charlotte, NC. Tickets are $10.
The Chuckleheads are the house improvisational comedy troupe of the 501c3 non-profit corporation, Planet Improv. The Chuckleheads have been performing throughout North and South Carolina for eleven years.
The EASTER BONNET 2019 COMEDY IMPROV MUSICAL VARIETY EXTRAVAGANZA STARRING THE CHUCKLEHEADS is a non-scripted improvisational comedy show with the mix of musical, game show and heavy-duty audience participation elements for which the Chuckleheads have been famous over their decade of existence.
Audience members can be added to the guest list at a reduced $10 ticket price by contacting Scott Pacitti @ 704-301-1564 or scott@planetimprov.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the $10 discounted rate at www.planetimprov.com. Tickets will be $15 at the door on the night of the show.