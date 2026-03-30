Photos: FROZEN Comes to Children’s Theatre of Charlotte

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Uptown is getting a few more weeks of winter! "Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical" comes to Children's Theatre of Charlotte, now through April 26, 2026. Based on the beloved Disney film, the production is directed by Adam Burke, now in his thirteenth season as Artistic Director at Children's Theatre of Charlotte, with choreography by Sharlie Duncan and musical direction by Matthew Primm. Together, they transform the McColl Family Theatre into the magical winter landscape of Arendelle.

Assistant Director and Projection Designer Caleb Sigmon brings projection design and stage magic to life, complementing the scenic design by Robin Vest, whose work has graced stages from Lincoln Center to The Goodman. Lighting designer Aimee Hanyzewski returns for her 10th production alongside award-winning Costume Designer Kendra Rai. Jason Romney’s sound design blends the live band with the performers to create an immersive soundscape.

Leading the cast is vocal powerhouse Nonye Obichere as Elsa, named Best Actress in Queen City Nerve’s 2024 Critics’ Picks. Claire Hilton stars as Anna, returning to the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte stage after her role as Madison in “The Invisible Boy.” The cast features 20 local professional actors, including Robert Sharkey as Hans, Jeremy DeCarlos as Kristoff, Chester Shepherd as Sven, and Brandon J. Johns as Olaf.

The production also includes four youth actors—Merritt Bunner and Lillian Staub alternating as young Elsa, and Ava Buesing and Blair Carpenter alternating as young Anna—offering them the opportunity to perform alongside seasoned professionals. That commitment holds special significance for Children’s Theatre of Charlotte in producing “Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical”. Songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez got her start on this very stage as a student performer in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and as a member of the theatre’s first Teen Ensemble Company. Bringing her Broadway work back to Charlotte marks a meaningful full-circle moment for the organization.

"Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical" runs through April 26 at the McColl Family Theatre at Children's Theatre of Charlotte inside ImaginOn. Tickets are available at ctcharlotte.org. As part of its commitment to accessibility, Children’s Theatre of Charlotte will offer an ASL-interpreted performance on Apr 4 at 4 PM and a sensory-friendly performance on Apr 26 at 6 PM. Group discounts and financial assistance through the Reduced-Cost Ticket Program are also available.

Photo Credit: Graham Smith