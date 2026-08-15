PETER PAN'S NEVERLAND ADVENTURE To Open Season For Children's Theatre Of Charlotte

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Children's Theatre of Charlotte invites audiences into Neverland and celebrate the changing seasons as it opens its 2026–27 season with the world premiere of the sensory theatre experience inclusive of all families, "Peter Pan's Neverland Adventure,” and the three-time Tony Award-nominated musical based on the beloved book series, "A Year With Frog and Toad."



Together, these productions celebrate imagination, friendship, and the joy of discovering the world through live theatre while offering experiences designed for audiences of all ages and abilities.



Opening the season on Aug. 20 is "Peter Pan's Neverland Adventure: A Sensory Theatre Experience," a world-premiere production created by acclaimed theatrical illusionist and Sigmon Theatrical Creative Director Caleb Sigmon. This unique experience transforms the audience into part of the story. Guests are seated onstage and immersed in the magical world of Neverland, where they encounter Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook, whimsical puppets, enchanting music, and playful pirates in an environment designed to encourage exploration and participation.

“I love Peter Pan! I love that it’s a story centered on a boy who wouldn’t grow up,” says Children’s Theatre of Charlotte Artistic Director Adam Burke. “When we produced the show several years ago, we created a sensory-friendly performance of that production.” The Theatre has been adjusting productions for sensory-friendly performances for over a decade through its partnership with Julie Higginbotham of Precious Developments, whose expertise and guidance as a consultant have been instrumental in shaping its sensory-friendly initiatives. “When Caleb Sigmon approached us to partner with Sigmon Theatrical on a project designed to go deeper and be even more intentional for this audience, we jumped at the opportunity.”

“Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure” was created especially for preschool-aged children; the production is thoughtfully designed for kids on the autism spectrum or with other sensory sensitivities while warmly welcoming all families. With attendance limited to just 30 guests per performance, every child enjoys an intimate journey filled with wonder, movement, and imagination.

“We're creating a brand-new show, fully from the ground up,” says the show’s creator, Caleb Sigmon. “It's not adapted to fit your needs, but it's specifically designed to do so." Part of Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s mission is to make theatre accessible. "It's an exciting extension of the sensory-friendly work that CTC has been sharing with the community for more than 10 years."

"Peter Pan's Neverland Adventure: A Sensory Theatre Experience" is made possible through a partnership between Sigmon Theatrical, the City of Charlotte, and Children's Theatre of Charlotte.

The adventure continues in September with "A Year With Frog and Toad," the charming musical based on Arnold Lobel's beloved books. Nominated for Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, the production follows the delightful friendship between cheerful Frog and lovable, grumpy Toad as they navigate the changing seasons together. Featuring a lively jazz-inspired score, colorful storytelling, and a cast of eccentric woodland friends, the musical is a joyful celebration of friendship, reminding audiences that every season is brighter when shared with someone you love.

Beyond its opening productions, Children's Theatre of Charlotte's fall season features an inspiring lineup including "One Noble Journey: A Box Marked Freedom" (Oct. 24), the powerful true story of Henry "Box" Brown; "Amelia Earhart" (Nov. 14–15), a historical drama exploring the legendary aviator's remarkable life; the Theatre's first-ever production of "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical" (Nov. 21–Dec. 23); and the return of the holiday favorite "Doggie On My Doorstep: A Holiday Tail" (Dec. 5–23), a heartwarming, dialogue-free adventure filled with puppetry, physical comedy, and holiday magic.

The 2026–27 season continues into the spring with more exciting shows like "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie," Disney/Pixar's "Finding Nemo," and the world premiere of “Beneath the Baobab Tree,” a part of The Kindness Project. Single tickets and season subscriptions are available now at ctcharlotte.org.

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