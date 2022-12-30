PALIMPSEST: A LIVE PODCAST PERFORMANCE to be Presented at The Magnetic Theatre in January
Palimpsest is a single-voiced horror audio drama about memory, identity, and the things that haunt us.
In celebration of the podcast Palimpsest's fifth anniversary, join creators Jamieson Ridenhour and Hayley Heninger for an intimate live performance featuring three complete stand-alone episodes from 2022's Visitations series.
Palimpsest is a single-voiced horror audio drama about memory, identity, and the things that haunt us. Each 10-episode season is a self-contained story exploring the spaces between horror, fantasy, and psychological realism. Recently wrapping up its fourth season with over half a million downloads, Palimpsest has critics calling it "audio fiction's best foray into the Gothic" and "a masterclass in atmosphere."
http://www.thepalimpsestpodcast.com/
For Tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216803®id=135&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fapp.arts-people.com%2Findex.php%3Fshow%3D155265?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
January 27, 2023 at 7:30pm
at The Magnetic Theatre,
375 Depot Street, Asheville NC 28801
December 30, 2022
In celebration of the podcast Palimpsest's fifth anniversary, join creators Jamieson Ridenhour and Hayley Heninger for an intimate live performance featuring three complete stand-alone episodes from 2022's Visitations series.
