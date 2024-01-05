New Year, New Shows! Upcoming Performances Announced At Children's Theatre Of Charlotte

Who's ready to rock?! Children's Theatre of Charlotte has a lineup this winter and spring that will make anyone add “see more theatre” to their New Year's Resolutions list.



Beginning next week on Saturday, Jan 13, the pop culture phenomenon “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” comes

to Charlotte. The original cartoons were made popular in the 1970s with their three-minute songs every Saturday morning teaching a generation about math, grammar, history, and civics.

The stage production, performed by the Children's Theatre of Charlotte's Resident Touring Company (RTC), brings to life those classic tunes in a fun and interactive show for the entire family to enjoy. Audiences will hear “Just a Bill,” “Conjunction Junction,” “The Preamble,” “Interplanet Janet,” and more! The show runs until January 28 for ages 5 and up.

The fun isn't just for kids. Children's Theatre of Charlotte is hosting a one-night event called

“Schoolhouse Rock Live! Adult Night Party” on Jan 13. The Theatre will have drinks from NoDa Brewing Company and Dynamis Estate Wines and sweets by Swirl Dessert Bar for a parents' night out in the town. Each ticket includes two drinks and free desserts.

Children's Theatre of Charlotte's Resident Touring Company has performed on the road since 1989, bringing professional theatre to families, educators, and students throughout the Southeast. Their long history has reached many children and inspired young actors and creatives to join the company to continue their careers in theatre. Last year, RTC served over 60,000 elementary school students on the road, performing 197 times in 22 counties throughout the state where theatre may not be prevalent. The intention of the touring company is to reach students with the art of theatre who may not normally get that exposure in their hometowns. Charlotte audiences will have the chance to see RTC perform again in April when they return for the poignant play about a family coping with poverty and the power of friendship and imagination in “Danny, King of the Basement.”



In February, families get to experience the classic tale of “Pinocchio” told in a brand-new way. A group of painters gather on stage to recreate the fabled farce of the puppet that wants to become a real boy. The fast-paced, fun-filled fairytale will have families laughing and astonished by the world-building the actors create with found objects, engaging audiences with their comedy and banter. The show opens on Feb 3, and to celebrate its opening, ImaginOn is hosting PuppetPalooza 2024! - an all-day, free, family-centric festival.



In March, the musical about “Toni Stone,” the legendary athlete who was the first woman to play for an all-male professional baseball team, has its world premiere as part of The Kindness Project. “Catching the Moon: The Story of a Young Girl's Baseball Dream” tells the story of the baseball star in her formative years when she was known as Marcenia Lyle. The brand-new musical adapted from the book by Crystal Hubbard will come to life on stage starting March 9.

Other upcoming titles to look forward to this season are the hot rhythms of “Djembe Fire!”, Mo Willems' charismatic duo “Elephant & Piggie's ‘We're in a Play!'”, and the perfectly packaged hilarious, hijinks “Pigs is Pigs.”



For more information regarding the “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” and Children's Theatre of Charlotte's 2023-24 season, please visit Click Here.