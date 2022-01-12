McCarter Presents DREAMING ZENZILE A New Musical Based On The Life Of Miriam Makeba

McCarter Theatre Center presents the world premiere musical Dreaming Zenzile, based on the life of Miriam Makeba, written and performed by Grammy-nominated international music sensation Somi. The show runs January 20 - February 13, 2022.

At her final concert, South African musical legend and activist Miriam Makeba delivers the performance of her life, raising the conscience and consciousness of a people. But the ancestors are calling-transporting her through the music and fractured memories of her past on a spiritual journey of reconciliation. Created and performed by Somi Kakoma, and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, this unique jazz musical is an electrifying portrait of a revolutionary artist's singular voice and vision.

The stage musical comes to life seven years after Kakoma started working on the project, and more than a year into the pandemic. Its premiere at The Repertory Theater of St. Louis was halted days before its original opening night in March 2020. Determined to bring Makeba's inspirational story to the stage, seven celebrated producing organizations joined forces to re-activate the show. This "rolling world premiere" brings together Octopus Theatricals (Hadestown Broadway,) Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, McCarter, New York Theatre Workshop, Arts Emerson and National Black Theatre.

The musical features a live jazz band playing original music and reinterpretations of Makeba's remarkable catalog. Somi stars as Makeba and the Sangoma Chorus features Aaron Marcellus, Naledi Masilo, Phindi Wilson and Phumzile Sojola. Hervé Samb plays guitar and is musical director with musicians Toru Dodo (pianist), Pathe Jassi (bass) and Sheldon Thwaites (percussion).

Somi's forthcoming album ZENZILE: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba will be released on March 4th, 2022 - what would have been Makeba's 90th Birthday.

Learn more at mccarter.org/dreamingzenzile.