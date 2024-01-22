Matthews Playhouse Of The Performing Arts to Present AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS in February

The production will run from February 22 to March 3, 2024.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Matthews Playhouse Of The Performing Arts to Present AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS in February

Prepare for an unforgettable journey as Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts proudly presents "Around the World in 80 Days," a timeless tale of adventure and exploration, February 22 through March 3, 2024. This epic production, based on Jules Verne's classic novel enjoyed by generations of readers, transports audiences to various exotic locations, capturing the spirit of adventure that defines this literary masterpiece.

Matthews Playhouse Executive Director, Sarah Baumgardner says that audiences ages 8 and up will enjoy an unforgettable experience filled with comedy, excitement, and a whirlwind of global escapades. "We cannot wait to bring this beloved story to life on our stage," says Baumgardner. "Whether you've read the book, seen the movie, or it's your first time hearing this story, 'Around the World in 80 Days' promises to be a visually stunning and highly entertaining experience for audiences of all ages."

With a blend of fast-paced action, clever comedy, and a touch of romance, "Around the World in 80 Days" follows the story of the intrepid Phileas Fogg as he attempts to circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days. The production is a masterful blend of humor, suspense, and heartwarming moments, making it a perfect choice for readers and theater enthusiasts alike. The talented cast, under the direction of Rasheem Shabazz, brings Verne's iconic characters to life with wit and charm.

Performance Dates: February 22 - March 3, 2024

Where: Fullwood Theatre (inside of the Matthews Community Center) 100 East McDowell Street, Matthews, NC 28105

Tickets: Prices range from $10-$19 and are available for purchase. Tickets and show times are available at Click Here.

Special Performances:

  • Pay-What-You-Can-Night Thursday, February 22, 2024 @ 7:30 p.m. - General admission, donations can be made at the door and most of the proceeds will benefit a local non-profit organization.

  • Sensory-Friendly Performance Saturday, March 2, 2024 @ 11:00am​ - This performance will be modified to accommodate children on the autism spectrum and/or with a cognitive or developmental disability. All questions about this performance can be directed to contact@matthewsplayhouse.com.

  • Weekday Performances for School Children February 26-March 1, 2024- Matthews Playhouse is offering weekday performances of "Around the World in 80 Days" for school children, teachers and homeschool communities to enhance and support the classroom curriculum. Those interested in attending a weekday performance can visit Click Here.

About the Matthews Playhouse

The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts is a non-profit theatre company based in Matthews, North Carolina. We strive to make the performing arts accessible to any local child, teen, and adult regardless of their experience, background, physical ability or circumstance. For nearly 30 years, Matthews Playhouse has worked to achieve this through robust educational programming, community outreach, scholarship opportunities and thought-provoking productions created to entertain and inspire local audiences. We currently offer a 5-show Mainstage season, School of Theatre Classes, Student Productions and Seasonal Camps designed to engage the diverse community that we serve.

Phone: (704) 846-8343

Email: contact@matthewsplayhouse.com

100 East McDowell Street • Matthews, NC 28105

Click Here




