Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Matthews Playhouse & African American Playwrights Group Announce Semi-Finalists For 2023 Playwrights' Festival

Four African American playwrights will advance to semi-final round of the 2023 Playwrights' Festival and showcase original works at free event on May 27.

May. 01, 2023  

Matthews Playhouse & African American Playwrights Group Announce Semi-Finalists For 2023 Playwrights' Festival

Four playwrights of color will advance to the semi-final round of the 2023 Playwrights' Festival, a collaboration between Matthews Playhouse and the African American Playwrights Group (AAPG). The annual festival, now in its third year, is an initiative to promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the theatre community by highlighting original works by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).

The following playwrights will adapt their scripts into a 20-minute "preview" version to be performed as a staged reading and adjudicated by a panel of local theatre professionals on Saturday, May 27, 2023 @ 11a.m. at ​Comedy Arts Theater of Charlotte (CATCh).

TaMara Goode - Reflections

Donald Hall - Black Chip, White Chip

Alethea McCollin - Pastor Willie

Rory Sheriff - Speak Easy

Tickets to the May 27th Staged Readings are free and open to the public, audience members may reserve their free tickets by going to ticketleap.events/tickets/catch/bipoc-playwrights-festival-semifinals. Donations to support the Playwrights' Festival and other DEI initiatives will be accepted. The semi-finalist that receives the highest score from the panel will have their work produced as a full-length play at Matthews Playhouse September 22-24, 2023 as part of the 2023-2024 season.

"It is a privilege to incorporate the Playwrights' Festival into the Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts season and establish new relationships with community members," says AAPG founder Vickie Evans. "There is an enormous amount of talent in this community and it is a pleasure to give these playwrights a chance to see their work come to life on stage."

"We are committed to creating a supportive environment where artists feel encouraged to tell their stories regardless of race, gender, identity and background," says Matthews Playhouse Executive Director, Sarah Baumgardner. "There was a lot of competition this year, and we are so happy to see this festival grow and fulfill its vision!"

The Playwrights' Festival began in 2021, when AAPG partnered with Matthews Playhouse to produce the first-of-its-kind event. Playwright Coolidge Harris II, won the event for his play, Greenwood, and was produced as a full-length play at Matthews Playhouse in the fall of 2021. Local playwright Kenyatt Godbolt won the 2nd annual Playwrights' Festival for his play, A House is Not a Home, which was produced in August of 2022 as part of the Matthews Playhouse mainstage season.

To learn more about the Playwrights' Festival Staged Readings on May 27th and how to attend, please visit https://www.matthewsplayhouse.com. You can also click here to learn more about the semi-finalists.

The African American Playwrights Group, created by founder Vickie L. Evans, is a collaboration of African-American Playwrights whose mission is to produce quality and excellent theater works in our communities and abroad. Visit www.vickielevans.com to learn more.

Matthews Playhouse is a community based non-profit theatre committed to enriching the lives of children, adults, and families by inviting them to participate in the world of performing arts and education. The theatre produces an annual mainstage season as well as the Matthews Playhouse School of Theatre, Summer Camps and many other special events. Visit www.matthewsplayhouse.com to learn more.




The Magnetic Theatre Presents DA CLASSROOM AINT ENUF Photo
The Magnetic Theatre Presents DA CLASSROOM AIN'T ENUF
Take your seats, sit up straight, and pay attention! The Magnetic Theatre is thrilled to present Da Classroom Ain't Enuf, by Charles Payne, running June 2nd through June 17th.
Western Piedmont Symphony Presents FOOTHILLS POPS: SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED- THE MUSIC OF JAMES Photo
Western Piedmont Symphony Presents FOOTHILLS POPS: SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED- THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND
Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents FOOTHILLS POPS: SHAKEN, NOT STIRRED. Featuring the Greg Knight Endowment Guest Artist pianist Thomas Pandolfi and vocalist Jodi Burns, the concert is Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.
Western Piedmont Symphony Presents Pianist Dorothy Lewis-Griffith Photo
Western Piedmont Symphony Presents Pianist Dorothy Lewis-Griffith
Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents A Spring Piano Recital with pianist Dorothy Lewis-Griffith on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at the Keiser Community Room, West Wing of the SALT Block. Ms. Lewis-Griffith will perform works by Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Ravel, and the world-premiere of The Azalea Garden composed for Ms. Lewis-Griffith by Pauliina Isomäki.
Review: PETER PAN at Knight Theater Photo
Review: PETER PAN at Knight Theater
The new Charlotte Ballet production of PETER PAN, choreographed by Christopher Stuart, is the most inclusive and politically correct I've seen, retaining sets and costumes from previous editions while completely changing the music. Plenty of delightful surprises and only one SOS: it's a no-fly zone.

More Hot Stories For You


Matthews Playhouse & African American Playwrights Group Announce Semi-Finalists For 2023 Playwrights' FestivalMatthews Playhouse & African American Playwrights Group Announce Semi-Finalists For 2023 Playwrights' Festival
May 1, 2023

Four playwrights of color will advance to the semi-final round of the 2023 Playwrights' Festival, a collaboration between Matthews Playhouse and the African American Playwrights Group (AAPG). The annual festival, now in its third year, is an initiative to promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the theatre community by highlighting original works by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).
The Magnetic Theatre Presents DA CLASSROOM AIN'T ENUFThe Magnetic Theatre Presents DA CLASSROOM AIN'T ENUF
May 1, 2023

Take your seats, sit up straight, and pay attention! The Magnetic Theatre is thrilled to present Da Classroom Ain't Enuf, by Charles Payne, running June 2nd through June 17th.
Single Tickets Now on Sale to the 2023 Brevard Music Center Summer FestivalSingle Tickets Now on Sale to the 2023 Brevard Music Center Summer Festival
April 25, 2023

Single tickets are now on sale to the Brevard Music Center  2023 Summer Festival. See full programming!
Leanne Morgan Comes to DPAC This SummerLeanne Morgan Comes to DPAC This Summer
April 20, 2023

Coming hot off a weekend of two sold-out arena shows in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, Leanne Morgan has announced the second leg of her national headlining theatre and arena tour, Just Getting Started. Coming to the Triangle at DPAC on Friday, August 18, 2023.
DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS and THE GATHERING Come to CharlotteDON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS and THE GATHERING Come to Charlotte
April 19, 2023

Both the McColl Family Theatre and Wells Fargo Playhouse will have shows this weekend at Children's Theatre of Charlotte at ImaginOn. 
share