LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Film Will Be Shown at Sunrise Theater Next Weekend

Little Shop of Horrors will be screened outside at the Sunrise Theater on July 30 and 31, 2021.

Meek flower shop assistant Seymour (Rick Moranis) pines for co-worker Audrey (Ellen Greene). During a total eclipse, he discovers an unusual plant he names Audrey II, which feeds only on human flesh and blood. The growing plant attracts a great deal of business for the previously struggling store. After Seymour feeds Audrey's boyfriend, Orin (Steve Martin), to the plant after Orin's accidental death, he must come up with more bodies for the increasingly bloodthirsty plant.

Tickets are $10 per person, general admission. Available online HERE or at the box office 30 minutes prior to the show.

Outdoor movies are shown on the Sunrise Square, the park located beside the theater. The park is surrounded with walls of tents for an enclosed theater setting. Seating is general admission - guests may bring blankets & chairs (not exceed 34" tall) and select their seats. Special party areas may be reserved in advance for groups of 10 or more. Remaining tickets will be available at the box office 30 minutes before showtime.

Chairs must be outdoor, portable chairs with a maximum height of 34".

No pets permitted.

No outside food permitted.

SPECIAL VIP PARTY SECTION AVAILABLE: Have a large group? Contact the Sunrise at 910-692-3611 for special seating options for 10-25.

In case of inclement weather, the film will be moved inside the Sunrise Theater and all purchased tickets will be honored.

Leanr more at https://sunrisetheater.com/events/732-little-shop-of-horrors-july-30-31-at-the-sunrise-outdoor-theater.html