Kwamé Ryan to Extend Charlotte Symphony Tenure Through 100th Season

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The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra has announced that Grammy Award-winning Music Director Kwamé Ryan will extend his tenure with the Orchestra through its 100th anniversary season in 2031–32. The four-year contract extension comes as Ryan and the CSO enter their third season together, building on a strong artistic partnership and a shared vision for the Orchestra's future.

“I am thrilled to be extending my commitment to the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra for four more years,” said Kwamé Ryan. “From the very beginning, I felt a special bond with this Orchestra. The musicians and the entire CSO family have created an environment where artistic curiosity and collective ambition flourish. Charlotte has truly become my second home, and I have great affection for the warm, vibrant community the Orchestra serves. I look forward to the journey ahead — to the music we will make, the stories we will tell, and the shared experiences that will continue to shape the Charlotte Symphony's future.”

Since Ryan's tenure began in 2024, the CSO has earned growing national attention for its dynamic performances, artistic innovation, and deepening connections with audiences and the Charlotte community. The Orchestra returned to national broadcasts through American Public Media's Performance Today, completed its $50 million Comprehensive Campaign, made national headlines as the first orchestra to commission a Sonic Logo, expanded its commitment to presenting works by living composers, and introduced new initiatives including the Spotlight Artist Series and in-the-round CSO 360 concerts.

Ryan has made high-profile debuts with major American institutions including The Metropolitan Opera, Washington National Opera, and the New York Philharmonic, with the Los Angeles Philharmonic to follow this season, further establishing his profile on the international stage. In Charlotte, Ryan has embraced opportunities to connect with audiences, including conducting the CSO's July 4 concert at Truist Field, which drew more than 20,000 people across the sold-out stadium and Romare Bearden Park, where the performance was broadcast.

In February 2026, Ryan won the Grammy Award in the Best Opera Recording category for Houston Grand Opera's recording of Jake Heggie's Intelligence, expressing appreciation for the Charlotte Symphony's support from the Grammy stage.

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