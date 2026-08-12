Joshua Bell, BUGS BUNNY, BACK TO THE FUTURE Come to Charlotte Symphony This Fall

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The Charlotte Symphony's fall season spans a broad range of musical styles and genres, from classical masterworks and sacred music to film scores, animation, and popular music.

Among the season's highlights are a special performance of Mozart's Requiem marking the 25th anniversary of 9/11, Bugs Bunny at the Symphony, Back to the Future in Concert, Bach 360, and the Charlotte Symphony's Annual Gala & Concert featuring internationally acclaimed violinist Joshua Bell.

HIGHLIGHTS

Mozart's Requiem: A 9/11 Memorial Concert

Knight Theater | Friday, Sep 11, 7:30 p.m.

On the 25th anniversary of 9/11, the Charlotte Symphony, Opera Carolina, and Charlotte Master Chorale come together for a shared program of remembrance featuring Mozart's Requiem and Ave verum corpus. Led by Opera Carolina Principal Conductor Stefano Vignati, this performance offers space for reflection, unity, and healing through music of profound beauty and transcendence.

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony

Belk Theater | Friday, Sep 25, 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, Sep 26, 3:00 p.m.

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony brings Looney Tunes favorites to the big screen with their original orchestral scores performed live by the Charlotte Symphony. Conducted by George Daugherty, the program features animated classics including “What's Opera, Doc?” and “The Rabbit of Seville,” with the Orchestra performing in sync with the action on screen.

Back to the Future in Concert

Belk Theater | Friday, Oct 2, 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, Oct 3, 3:00 p.m.

The 1985 classic Back to the Future comes to the big screen with the Charlotte Symphony performing Alan Silvestri's original score live alongside the film. Audiences can follow Marty McFly and Doc Brown's time-traveling adventure while hearing the score performed live by the Orchestra.

Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade

Belk Theater | Friday, Oct 9, 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, Oct 10, 7:30 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning Music Director Kwamé Ryan opens the Charlotte Symphony's Classical Series with a program featuring music by CSO Spotlight Artist Levi Taylor. The program includes Taylor's One Foot After The Other, Barber's Piano Concerto with pianist Orion Weiss, and Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade, one of the best-known works in the orchestral repertoire.

The Music of Tina Turner

Knight Theater | Friday, Oct 16, 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, Oct 17, 7:30 p.m.

The Charlotte Symphony celebrates the music of Tina Turner in a concert featuring some of the songs that defined her career, including “Proud Mary,” “What's Love Got to Do with It,” “Disco Inferno,” and “Son of a Preacher Man.”

Annual Gala Concert: Joshua Bell Plays Bruch

Knight Theater | Saturday, Nov 7, 8:00 p.m.

Kwamé Ryan leads the Charlotte Symphony in the Annual Gala concert featuring internationally acclaimed violinist Joshua Bell in Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1, a cornerstone of the violin repertoire known for its soaring melodies, rich orchestral writing, and demanding virtuosity. The program opens with Schumann's romantic and gripping Fourth Symphony.

Bach 360

Booth Playhouse | Friday, Nov 13, 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, Nov 14, 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.

Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees traces Bach's extraordinary reach across generations, exploring how his music became a foundation for composers long after his time. Gather around the Orchestra as this CSO 360 program brings the monumental Baroque influence into focus, featuring his sacred choral works, Air on the G String, and pieces by C.P.E. Bach, J.C. Bach, and others shaped by his legacy.

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