JACKIE ROBINSON: A GAME APART Announced At Children's Theatre of Charlotte

Mikey Wiley returns to Children's Theatre of Charlotte to perform one of his popular interactive plays, "Jackie Robinson: A Game Apart." Last season, audiences were invited on stage to become part of the story in "One Noble Journey: A Box Marked Freedom," and they'll have that opportunity again in this immersive show. Sold out to schools, the Theatre looks forward to packing the house for its four public performances starting Nov 12.

Wiley is an acclaimed actor and playwright who creates educational, emotional, and experiential experiences on stage about Black history. He has spent the last decade fulfilling his mission to bring educational theatre to young audiences and communities across the country chronicling the lives of Jackie Robinson, Henry "Box" Brown, Emmett Till, and many other historical features and characters in his one-man shows.

Wiley says, "I do these plays because I believe stereotypes and racism and things of that nature arise from fear - because we are scared of the unknown. When we were children, we were scared of the dark...because we didn't know what was in the dark. We thought that box in the corner was a monster because we didn't have the lights on to tell us that it was just a box. But when the lights came on and we saw it was just a box, the fear disappeared. The same logic can be applied to our perceptions of other cultures or religions or races. We turn the light on. We figure out who they are. We learn about them. Then we're not afraid of them anymore."

"Jackie Robinson: A Game Apart" gives a glimpse into the baseball legend's life, highlighting the triumphs and struggles of the man that would change the course of history forever. In this production, Wiley performs as Jackie Robinson and guests play other historical figures facing similar battles. The interactive show focuses on courage, perseverance, and leadership infused with laughter and hope.

For more information about "Jackie Robinson: A Game Apart" and Children's Theatre of Charlotte's 75th season, please visit www.ctcharlotte.org.

Children's Theatre of Charlotte creates exceptional theatre experiences, inspiring generations to explore the wonder of their world. For 75 years, the organization has provided professional, imaginative productions and inspiring education offerings to families and children of all ages. With year-long programming, whether on stage or in the classroom, there is always something to discover at Children's Theatre of Charlotte. To learn more, visit ctcharlotte.org or call 704-973-2828.