Flat Rock Playhouse Presents THE MUSIC OF THE EAGLES

Join Flat Rock Playhouse for another rockin' evening of outdoor summer fun at West Henderson's Athletic Stadium, Johnson Field. The Music of the Eagles will feature hits like "Take it Easy," "Hotel California," "Desperado," and many more. The world-class singers and musicians from last year's SOLD OUT stadium concert are back! Come enjoy the food trucks, cornhole, jumbotrons and most importantly... the music!

"The Music of Queen sold out completely last year," says Lisa K. Bryant, Artistic Director. "Even the rain didn't deter most folks, and it stopped all together just four songs in. The whole evening was an absolute blast. We are grateful for the wonderful leadership at West Henderson High School and county partners who helped make it all happen and who are providing their support once again this year. If it's anything like last year's success, it's gonna be the best concert of the summer and is sure to elicit a 'peaceful easy feeling' for all who come."

Musicians Paul Babelay, Dustin Brayley, Ryan Dunn, Ryan Guerra, and Jeremy Sevelovitz will take it to the limit! So hop in the fast lane and get your tickets quickly for the best concert in town!

The Music of the Eagles: An Outdoor Stadium Concert is one night only on Saturday, June 18 at West Henderson High School's Johnson Field. Tickets range from $40 to $60. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.

In 1937, a group of struggling performers, led by Robroy Farquhar, organized themselves as the Vagabond Players. The Vagabonds worked in a variety of places over the course of three years, and in 1940 found themselves in the Blue Ridge region of Western North Carolina. The local and tourist community welcomed them with open arms when they presented their first summer season of plays in a 150-year-old grist mill they converted into The Old Mill Playhouse at Highland Lake. So successful that summer, they returned in 1941. After WWII, the Vagabond Players reorganized, came back to the region and opened a playhouse in nearby Lake Summit. The Lake Summit Playhouse thrived during the post-war years and soon the Vagabond Players were looking for a larger and permanent home. In 1952, the troupe of performers, and a newly formed board of directors, made an offer to buy an 8-acre lot in the Village of Flat Rock. This new home made the Vagabonds "locals" and a rented big top gave birth to Flat Rock Playhouse. As the beautiful Western Carolina region continued to grow, so did the Playhouse and in 1961, by Act of the North Carolina General Assembly, Flat Rock Playhouse was officially designated The State Theatre of North Carolina. What began as a few weeks of summer performances in 1940 is now a nine-month season of plays including Broadway musicals, comedy, drama, and theatre for young audiences. The Playhouse's dual mission of producing the performing arts and providing education in the performing arts includes a professional series; a summer and fall college apprentice and intern program; and Studio 52, year-round classes and workshops in theatre and film for students from kindergarten through adults. Flat Rock Playhouse now hosts over 105,000 patrons annually and is a significant contributor to the local economy and the Arts in North Carolina.