Flat Rock Playhouse Presents A FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE CHRISTMAS Virtual Production

The holiday tradition continues from the comfort of your own living room, November 30th - December 20th.

The tradition continues with A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas, A Virtual Production. For the past four years, the Playhouse has been able to celebrate the holidays with our community and beloved patrons through their Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas productions. This year, we are all celebrating the holidays a little differently, so the Playhouse is bringing the Christmas show to your home! Experience the magic and merriment with your favorite Vagabonds on stage and around town. Featuring holiday favorites old and new like "White Christmas," "O Holy Night," "Carol of the Bells," "This Christmas," and many more.

Artistic Associate and Hendersonville local, Matthew Glover, began this holiday tradition in 2017. Though the Playhouse had to close its doors in May due to the pandemic, with special planning and adjustments, the beloved production continues virtually in 2020. "We had to get very creative with the show this year," says Glover. "With the advice of health officials and guidelines, we were able to bring a small ensemble of Vagabonds to the theatre in early October. After a two-week quarantine period, we rehearsed for a week and then filmed on the Mainstage as well as on location. It felt incredible to work with these beloved entertainers again, and A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas was a cherished and welcomed mini-reunion for all of us amidst this difficult year."

The virtual concert will feature classic Christmas tunes, more contemporary holiday selections and was created with the cameras in mind. "We didn't want to just film a static production on stage. We wanted to use the technology we have available to create something truly unique," says Glover. "We take you all around town - Main Street, the Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site, Kanuga Conference Center, and of course, the Rock. There's as much of the usual dazzling sparkle as there is a homespun warmth and coziness."

Families can purchase one viewing link for their household for $50.00 (plus tax) - less than the price of a night out at the movies and relished from the comfort of their own homes. "We want to share this unique holiday treat not only with our local community but also with our patrons all across the country, and even the world, who haven't been able to visit the Rock this year," remarks Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant. "Now the Playhouse can come directly to your house for the whole family to enjoy together. Pj's and hot chocolate encouraged!"

When purchasing their ticket link, audiences will select the date when they would like to view the production. They will be emailed the morning of their viewing date with the link to the production and a unique passcode. On your selected viewing date, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas will be available on demand from 10 AM to 11:59 PM.

Featured performers include an all-star cast from all over the USA, The Flat Rock Playhouse Chorus, Flat Rock Playhouse Youth Ensemble, and Dancers from Pat's School of Dance. The adult ensemble will include Scott Treadway, Linda Edwards, Nat Zegree, Alfred Jackson, Maddie Franke, Ethan Andersen, Jason Watson, Kathleen Watson, Matthew Glover, Anna Kimmell, Blair Ely, Nathan Fister, Paul Babelay, and Ryan Guerra.

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas was conceived by Matthew Glover who also directed and choreographed. Ethan Andersen and Matthew Glover serve as the Music Directors, and Diane David serves as the FRP Chorus Coordinator. A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas was filmed by Resident Lighting and Visual Media Designer CJ Barnwell, Production Manager Adam Goodrum, and Taylor Jeffries. Kurt Conway worked as Sound Designer. Ethan Andersen, Paul Babelay, and Ryan Guerra play piano, percussion, and guitar respectively. This virtual production was edited by CJ Barnwell and Maddie Franke.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FlatRockPlayhouse.org/Stream.

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas is presented by Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, Technology Sponsor Morris Broadband, Media Sponsor WTZQ, Hearing Loop Sponsor Asheville Ear, Nose, and Throat, and Audio Described Sponsor Asheville Eye Associates as well as Carolina Village, Dr. Jason Bergman, Connie, and Jacey, Joe and Hilda Ippolito, Boyd Chevrolet Cadillac Buick, Andy Oxy Co., and Morrow Insurance.

This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas will run from November 30th through December 20th. Tickets available for purchase by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

