Flat Rock Playhouse Present Music ON THE ROCK Concert Series

What better way to kick off the 2023 season at Flat Rock Playhouse than to rock out with some of the greatest music of all time? Don't miss your chance to catch these world-class tribute artists on 'the Rock' February-April. Tickets on sale January 23.

Here Comes The Sun Band & Friends - Music of the Beatles and More!

February 23 - 26

Here Comes The Sun Band & Friends is a crew of extraordinary vocalists and multi-instrumentalists that love to recreate the fun and excitement of the greatest Rock n' Roll experience ever-The Fab Four. Celebrate The Beatles with a fresh, vibrant, and musically authentic act that keeps audiences on their feet with a thrilling recreation of a decade of Beatles Music! "We don't impersonate, we celebrate!" Join some of your favorite Flat Rock Playhouse musicians and vocalists in this modern rock-and-roll experience. Returning to perform the music of this legendary band are Flat Rock Playhouse favorites Eric Anthony, Paul Babelay, Dustin Brayley, Ryan Dunn, Ryan Guerra, Jeremy Sevelovitz, and Nat Zegree

Rumours - The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show

March 16 - 18

Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band's legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period-accurate equipment and costumes to spot-on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren't afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours - The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show at Flat Rock Playhouse.

Jumping Jack Flash - A Tribute to the Rolling Stones

April 13 - 15

There's no doubt that when it comes to rock & roll, the Rolling Stones define the genre and a generation. Jumping Jack Flash is considered by many to be the best Rolling Stones tribute band and has been wowing audiences for years performing on stages all over the world. Lead singer Joey Infante perfectly captures what it is about Jagger that makes him one of rock's all-time icons. Join us on the Rock and witness what made the original bad boys of Rock among the greatest showmen of their time. "...Jumping Jack Flash makes you feel that you are truly at a Stones concert." -Music Arts Monthly

"For over a decade now the 'Music on the Rock" series has been among the most popular programs we produce each season," shares Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant. "It's a pure thrill to bring world-class musical talents directly to Western North Carolina for our community to rock out to and enjoy. Whether it's artists well known to our community, or brand-new talent coming through the doors, the Playhouse has proven season after season that a ticket to a Music on the Rock concert means absolute musical excellence and a great night out for all."

Don't miss out! Performances are limited. Join us for a rockin' night with these enduring tunes and the incredible artists that will have you swooning and hungry for more!

Here Comes The Sun Band & Friends - Music of the Beatles and More! - February 23 - 26 on the Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Tickets are $45 - $65 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Rumours - The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show - March 16 - 18 on the Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Tickets are $45 - $65 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Jumping Jack Flash - A Tribute to the Rolling Stones - April 13 - 15 on the Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Tickets are $45 - $65 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 828-693-0731 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

The Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located in the Village of Flat Rock at 2661 Greenville Hwy Flat Rock, NC 28731.