Flat Rock Playhouse Announces Fall Classes And Auditions For A World Premiere Musical!

Back by popular demand, this semester Playhouse will be offering an adult scene study course!

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Playhouse Jr. Fall 2023 Classes are on sale now! After school classes for K-12 students help prepare the next generation of artists for success on and off the stage. 

This fall, for the first time ever, each enrollee will receive a free ticket to Flat Rock Playhouse's all-new family musical SLOWPOKE! The True Story Of A Tortoise & Hare! premiering this November!

Also, back by popular demand, this semester Playhouse will be offering an adult scene study course! See more details and a full list of available courses at:Click HereClick Here

The number of course slots is more limited than usual this year, so be sure to check out your options and reserve your slots ASAP! Questions? Please email lrogershopkins@flatrockplayhouse.org

Want to register over the phone? No problem! Call the Education Director, Lauren Hopkins at (828)693-0403 ext. 246 

Playhouse Jr. has also announced auditions for the WORLD PREMIERE musical, SLOWPOKE! The True Story Of A Tortoise & Hare!

An audition workshop for this all new musical will take place on Saturday August 19 from 9am-12pm. This one time only class session teaches the ins-and-outs of the audition process to musical theatre hopefuls, and is a vital resource for understanding what to expect from a professional theatre audition. Meet the writer, director, choreographer, and more!

For more information about the audition workshop and auditions visit: Click Here.




