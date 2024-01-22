Eve Ensler's THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES to be Presented at The Hendersonville Theatre in February

Eve Ensler's "The Vagina Monologues" will be presented at The Hendersonville Theatre in Hendersonville, NC.

February 1-11, 2024

Thursday, 2/1 at 7:30 (pay what you can)

Fridays at 7:30

Saturday, 2/3 at 7:30|

Saturday, 2/10 at 3 pm

Sundays at 3 pm

By Eve Ensler

Director: Ellen Pappas

Approximate Run Time: 1 hours, 45 minutes

Rating: Mature due to adult themes, humor, and language

A poignant and hilarious tour of the last frontier, the ultimate forbidden zone, The Vagina Monologues is a celebration of the feminine experience in all its complexity and mystery. Based on countless interviews conducted with real-life women, the production features stories of body image, consensual and nonconsensual sexual experiences, genital mutilation, direct and indirect encounters with reproduction, sex work, and several other topics through the eyes of women of various ages, races, sexualities, and other differences. A recurring theme throughout the piece is the vagina as a tool of female empowerment and the ultimate embodiment of individuality.

