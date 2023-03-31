Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Children's Theatre Of Charlotte Announces 2023-24 Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

Mar. 31, 2023  

Children's Theatre of Charlotte has 12 productions lined up for its 76th season including seven musicals, two world premieres, and two presented pieces.

"Balloonacy" is back to open the season and lift the hearts of families. The story of the Old Man celebrating his birthday alone will remind everyone that joy can be found in unexpected places.

Audiences will step into a new world with "Narnia the Musical." Children's Theatre of Charlotte made its debut at ImaginOn with "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" in 2005. This will be the first time the Theatre performs the musical adaptation of the classic story. Both "Narnia the Musical" and Charlotte's favorite holiday family tradition, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical," will feature youth ensembles alongside the professional performers.

The Theatre has commissioned two shows that will have their world premieres this upcoming season.

Critically acclaimed playwright, Paige Hernandez, has been co-commissioned by Children's Theatre of Charlotte, Children's Theater of Madison, Dallas Children's Theater, and The Rose to produce "Maya Angelou's Life Doesn't Frighten Me." Hernandez has been touring the country working with students gathering source material for the show which had a workshop this season in Charlotte. The play, adapted from Dr. Angleou's poetry about facing one's fears, will feature dance, hip-hop, music, and spoken word.

Children's Theatre of Charlotte has also commissioned Nichole Jackson and Tyrone Robinson to adapt Crystal Hubbard's book "Catching the Moon: The Story of a Young Girl's Baseball Dream." The new musical, a part of The Kindness Project, will highlight young Toni Stone's journey in becoming the first woman in history to play regularly in the major men's professional baseball league.

The Theatre continues its series with popular titles like "Schoolhouse Rock Live!" and "Elephant & Piggie's: 'We Are in a Play!' "

They've also invited two presenting artists this upcoming fall and spring 2024. Audience members are asked to join Mike Wiley on stage to help tell the story of Rosa Parks and the civil rights movement that changed the course of history in "Tired Souls: The Montgomery Bus Boycott." "Djembe Fire!" returns since their last visit in 2015. Their performance links the thread between drumming, singing, dancing and visual arts with the traditions and culture of West Africa.

To round out the season, audiences will enjoy the reimagined classic tale of "Pinocchio," explore the imagination of "Danny, King of the Basement," and multiply the laughs with "Pigs is Pigs."

Children's Theatre of Charlotte's season ticket subscriptions go on sale on April 14 and single tickets on April 24. They will be casting its Mainstage and touring productions this summer with auditions held in May for students and June for adults.

For more information regarding Children's Theatre of Charlotte's 2023-24 season or auditions, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234113®id=135&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ctcharlotte.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




