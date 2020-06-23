Charlotte Theater Presents Virtual Experiences for Charlotte, with Appearances from Stars of Broadway Shows

Charlotte Theater has started offering a virtual Broadway experience for patrons, with stars from Mean Girls, Beetlejuice, Hamilton, and more.

On the site, the program is described as: "No matter where you are in the world, you can now experience Broadway right in your own home! Choose from a one-to-one online meet-and-greet with a Broadway star or a virtual singing lesson. Stars include talent from the cast from Hadestown, Mean Girls, Wicked and much more!"

Experiences that can be purchased include virtual lessons, virtual meet and greets, pre-recorded messages, and custom packages for groups.

Learn more about the program at the theatre's site HERE.

