Charlotte Symphony Will Perform 'Celebrate America' Concert at Truist Field

The Charlotte Symphony, in partnership with the Charlotte Knights, presents "Celebrate America" on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. at Truist Field. The concert, conducted by Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees, will feature patriotic favorites and memorable anthems and marches, concluding with a spectacular fireworks display. The Symphony will also pay tribute to frontline and essential workers and those who have lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees will open the concert with Jim Stephenson's Fanfare for Democracy, a work premiered at the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris in January 2021. The program will continue with Morton Gould's American Salute in honor of the bravery of America's frontline and essential workers. The Symphony will dedicate John Williams's "With Malice Towards None" to the memory of those who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

The program will also include works by Leroy Anderson, Aaron Copland, Percy Grainger, Marvin Hamlisch, and Duke Ellington. The concert will end with three rousing marches by John Philip Sousa, including Stars and Stripes Forever, followed by a fireworks display. The evening will also feature a guest appearance by Charlotte Knights mascot Homer the Dragon.

"Celebrate America" and Evenings at the Park performances will replace the Charlotte Symphony's annual Summer Pops concerts.

Tickets seated in the bowl are $25 and can be purchased at charlottesymphony.org.