Charlotte Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season

Charlotte Ballet has announced its 2021-22 season of upcoming performances. The season kicks off on October 7th with the company's 50th Anniversary Celebration.

Charlotte Ballet dancers exhibit a delicate balance of both stunning athleticism and breathtaking beauty. This season the company will continue to challenge perceptions and push boundaries in both classical ballet and cutting-edge, contemporary dance.

50th Anniversary Celebration

October 7-9, 2021

Belk Theater

Charlotte Ballet's season will kick off with a performance series that not only honors the Company's past but also looks toward the next decade. Charlotte Ballet II Program Director and Rehearsal Director and North Carolina School of the Arts alumnus, Christopher Stuart, will present a new work set to music by Philip Glass. Also on the bill, Val Caniparoli's Ibsen's House-a dramatic work known for its technical and dramatic brilliance. Finally, former Artistic Director Salvatore Aiello's masterwork The Rite of Spring will return to the stage with re-imagined designs and, for the first time, with live music performed by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Please note: this performance series includes adult themes and has been given a rating of PG-13.

Sleeping Beauty

April 29-May 8, 2021

Knight Theater

Postponed twice from its scheduled performance dates due to the pandemic, choreographer Matthew Hart's enchanting production will finally make its long-awaited world premiere in Charlotte next spring. With striking sets and lavish costumes by designer Peter Docherty, this version of Sleeping Beauty has been fairy "tailored" with an on-stage Narrator to guide audiences through the twists and turns that beset Princess Aurora and her court. Staying true to the beloved choreography of Marius Petipa, and set to Tchaikovsky's glorious score, this production is a must-see for first time ballet-goers and long-time lovers of the art form alike!

Nutcracker

December 3-26, 2021

Belk Theater

Former Artistic Director Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux's Nutcracker, hailed as "a show that sparkles from end to end," returns to the stage this December!

Choreographic Lab

May 12-21, 2021

Center For Dance

Established by Artistic Director Hope Muir during her inaugural season, Choreographic Lab has quickly become one of Charlotte Ballet's most popular performance series. Dedicated to showcasing the work of new and emerging talent, the Lab has provided a platform for artists from the company, as well as the Charlotte dance community, to present their work on a professional stage.

Innovative 1970

February 3-27, 2021

Center For Dance

1970 was the year a group of students from North Carolina School of the Arts first performed at Jacob's Pillow, and North Carolina Dance Theatre was born under the direction of Robert Lindgren. Fifty (one) years later, choreographers will take inspiration for this season's Innovative 1970 from design, music, politics and literature from the 1970s as Artistic Director Hope Muir asks them to pay homage to the company's first decade as a professional dance company. New works will be presented by 2019 Princess Grace Award winner for choreography, Rena Butler, along with Resident Choreographer Sasha Janes and a third commission to be announced at a later date.

Learn more at https://charlotteballet.org/2021-2022-tickets/.