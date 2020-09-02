Carolina Theatre Reschedules Benefit Gala With Wynnona & The Big Noise

Tickets purchased for the fundraising event will be honored for the rescheduled date.

The Carolina Theatre is rescheduling the 9th Annual Command Performance Benefit Gala with Wynonna & The Big Noise to Thursday, April 22, 2021. The gala was originally scheduled for April of 2020, and was previously moved to October 2020.

Tickets purchased for the fundraising event will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Respected by the millions of fans who are drawn to her music and undeniable talent, Wynonna's rich and commanding voice has sold over 30 million albums worldwide spanning her remarkable 35-year career. As one half of the legendary mother/daughter duo The Judds, Wynonna was once dubbed by Rolling Stone as "the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline." This iconic performer has received over 60 industry awards, with countless charting singles, including 20 No. 1 hits such as Mama He's Crazy, Why Not Me, and Grandpa, (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Ole Days).

Wynonna and her band The Big Noise, led by her husband/drummer/producer, Cactus Moser, released their debut full-length album in February 2016 via Curb Records to critical acclaim.

Shows View More Charlotte Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You