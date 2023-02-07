Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHARLOTTE ACTING Is Back In Person At VAPA Center

Feb. 07, 2023  

CHARLOTTE ACTING Is Back In Person At VAPA Center

The Queen City's Charlotte Acting (CharlotteActing.com) classes were diverted in 2020 because of Spirit Square's closure and Covid. Charlotte Acting's owner Linda Ann Watt took that time to write a book and she offered Zoom classes to her students in the interim.

She has announced classes are back in person at Visual Arts and Performing Arts (VAPA) Center which is a mecca for visual and performing arts in the heart of Charlotte. She also launched her new book The Actors Manifesto; Create a Successful Acting Career, available on Amazon. The book complements Watt's classes and can be used as an encyclopedia of reference for actors.

Charlotte Acting offers "Workshop Advanced for the Working Actor," an advanced Method acting class for professional actors (by invitation with audition) on Monday nights, 7-9PM, held in the Charlotte's Off-Broadway (COB) rehearsal space at VAPA. COB produces innovative, contemporary theater for adult audiences. Watt says, "I am so happy to be having classes in person again, and COB's founder Anne Lambert has been so accommodating to make my in person classes a reality." Watt continues, "It's inspiring to be teaching in a creative space with others in the arts."

Charlotte Acting also offers "Master Class Acting & Scene Study." The curriculum includes relaxation, sense memory, voice, on-camera cold reading, the business of acting, and in-depth scene study. The principles of Strasberg, Meisner, Adler and Hagen are explored. Although "Master Class Acting & Scene Study" is designed for those wishing to enhance their career in acting, professionals in other fields can benefit. According to Watt, "This class equips anyone to be at ease in a public speaking setting."

Linda Ann Watt is a member of SAG-AFTRA, past member of AEA, and a SAG-AFTRA signatory producer. She holds an MFA in Theatre Performance Pedagogy and has appeared in film, television, theatre and national commercials. She directs television, film and commercials and directed legendary greats including Betty White and Sid Caesar for Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television. Watt is a 2015 Tony Award nominee for Excellence in Theatre Education, and a past board member of Women in Film (WIF) in Hollywood. Watt mentored students in film production through her company Corlin Productions at Raleigh Studios in L.A., and most recently, she instructed students at the School of Film, Media and Theatre at Georgia State University in Atlanta. Watt produced the educational DVD, The Method based on Stanislavski and Strasberg with Cloris Leachman, Martin Landau and Shelley Winters (the only teaching tool approved by legendary acting instructor, Lee Strasberg).



Mountain Theatre Company Announces 2023 Mainstage Season Featuring JERSEY BOYS, ROCK OF AG Photo
Mountain Theatre Company Announces 2023 Mainstage Season Featuring JERSEY BOYS, ROCK OF AGES & More
Mountain Theatre Company has announced its 2023 Mainstage Season. In what will mark the theatre company's 85th season, an exciting lineup of shows has been released which is certain to have something for everyone.
Flat Rock Playhouse Announces 2023 Season Photo
Flat Rock Playhouse Announces 2023 Season
A South-Eastern Regional Premier and Shakespeare’s most wicked wonder have joined beloved Main Stage productions, Music on the Rock and Playhouse Jr. Family Programming to round out an inviting 2023 season.
Angel Adams Appointed Vice President Of Finance And Administration At The Charlotte S Photo
Angel Adams Appointed Vice President Of Finance And Administration At The Charlotte Symphony 
The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announces the appointment of Angel Adams as the CSO's Vice President of Finance and Administration, beginning January 30, 2023. In this role, Adams will oversee the organization's day-to-day  accounting operations, office administration, and strategic financial plan.  
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


CHARLOTTE ACTING Is Back In Person At VAPA CenterCHARLOTTE ACTING Is Back In Person At VAPA Center
February 7, 2023

The Queen City's Charlotte Acting (CharlotteActing.com) classes were diverted in 2020 because of Spirit Square's closure and Covid. Charlotte Acting's owner Linda Ann Watt took that time to write a book and she offered Zoom classes to her students in the interim.
Mountain Theatre Company Announces 2023 Mainstage Season Featuring JERSEY BOYS, ROCK OF AGES & MoreMountain Theatre Company Announces 2023 Mainstage Season Featuring JERSEY BOYS, ROCK OF AGES & More
February 3, 2023

Mountain Theatre Company has announced its 2023 Mainstage Season. In what will mark the theatre company's 85th season, an exciting lineup of shows has been released which is certain to have something for everyone.
Flat Rock Playhouse Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN Regional Premiere & MoreFlat Rock Playhouse Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN Regional Premiere & More
February 1, 2023

A South-Eastern Regional Premier and Shakespeare’s most wicked wonder have joined beloved Main Stage productions, Music on the Rock and Playhouse Jr. Family Programming to round out an inviting 2023 season.
Charlotte Conservatory Theatre to Present POTUS at Booth Playhouse in MarchCharlotte Conservatory Theatre to Present POTUS at Booth Playhouse in March
January 18, 2023

Charlotte Conservatory Theatre, the Queen City's newest professional performing arts company, has announced their second production, Selina Fillinger's recent Broadway smash POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.
SEUSSICAL is Coming to Matthews Playhouse in FebruarySEUSSICAL is Coming to Matthews Playhouse in February
January 10, 2023

'Oh, the thinks you can think' when Seussical, a musical comedy featuring Dr. Seuss' most beloved characters, springs to life at Matthews Playhouse February 24 - March 5, 2023!
share