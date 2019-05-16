Blumenthal Performing Arts Announces Major Ticketing Software Upgrade

A major upgrade to the Carolina Tix ticketing software will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

On-line, phone and box office single ticket sales for Blumenthal Performing Arts events and other shows on-sale through Carolina Tix will not be available until the upgrade is completed.

The estimated restart is 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, but exact timing will be determined by how quickly the process proceeds. Sales will resume as soon as the upgrade installation and testing is completed.

Carolina Tix and Blumenthal Performing Arts email club members will be notified by email as soon as tickets sales are active. Information and updates also will be posted to BlumenthalArts.org and CarolinaTix.org, as well as Blumenthal's social media channels (Facebook/Instagram/Twitter/Linked-In).

During the time Carolina Tix is off-line, the call center will be able to accept season ticket orders and renewals for the PNC Broadway Lights Series and Nat Geo Live, as well as season ticket orders for Charlotte Symphony, Charlotte Ballet, Carolina Opera and several other organizations. Call 704.335.1010 for season ticket sales and renewals Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

"We look forward to the enhancements that will come as we launch features included in the upgrade over the next few months, including new digital delivery options," said Blumenthal President Tom Gabbard. "Our ticketing team has been planning for this transition for a number of months, and we will do our best to complete the transition as quickly as possible and resume normal operations."

The Carolina Tix system serves the six theaters managed by Blumenthal Performing Arts, including Belk and Knight Theaters, as well as more than 100 other performing arts and community organizations in the Carolinas. More than 600,000 tickets 2,500 plus event are sold on the system annually. Carolina Tix offers twenty-four/seven on-line sales, as well as phone and box office sales.

Carolina Tix is powered by Audience View ticketing software. Audience View's new System Seven is a major upgrade, which is why the ticketing system must close down for this installation.

For more information or questions, call 704.372.1000 or email tickets@blumenthalarts.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You