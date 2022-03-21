Blumenthal Performing Arts Announces 2022-23 PNC Broadway Lights Season
The eight-show season includes Jagged Little Pill, TINA, A Soldier's Play, Beetlejuice, 9 to 5, 1776, SIX and MJ.
Blumenthal Performing Arts has announced the PNC Broadway Lights Season for 2022-23.
The eight-show season includes Jagged Little Pill, TINA, A Soldier's Play, Beetlejuice, 9 to 5, 1776, SIX and MJ.
Season Ticket holders can take advantage of our extended payment plan and pay in equal monthly installments. Please call 704.335.1010 for more information.
Check out ticketing options at https://www.blumenthalarts.org/events-tickets/season-tickets-and-other-packages/pnc-broadway-lights-series-1.
Learn more about the full upcoming season below!
Jagged Little Pill
NOVEMBER 29-DECEMBER 4, 2022
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
DECEMBER 27, 2022-JANUARY 1, 2023
A Soldier's Play
JANUARY 10-22, 2023
Beetlejuice
MARCH 28-APRIL 2, 2023
9 to 5
APRIL 18-23, 2023
1776
JUNE 6-11, 2023
Six
JULY 4-16, 2023
MJ the Musical
SEPTEMBER 27-OCTOBER 8, 2023