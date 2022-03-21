Blumenthal Performing Arts Announces 2022-23 PNC Broadway Lights Season

Blumenthal Performing Arts has announced the PNC Broadway Lights Season for 2022-23.

The eight-show season includes Jagged Little Pill, TINA, A Soldier's Play, Beetlejuice, 9 to 5, 1776, SIX and MJ.

Season Ticket holders can take advantage of our extended payment plan and pay in equal monthly installments. Please call 704.335.1010 for more information.

Check out ticketing options at https://www.blumenthalarts.org/events-tickets/season-tickets-and-other-packages/pnc-broadway-lights-series-1.

Learn more about the full upcoming season below!

Jagged Little Pill

NOVEMBER 29-DECEMBER 4, 2022

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

DECEMBER 27, 2022-JANUARY 1, 2023

A Soldier's Play

JANUARY 10-22, 2023

Beetlejuice

MARCH 28-APRIL 2, 2023

9 to 5

APRIL 18-23, 2023

1776

JUNE 6-11, 2023

Six

JULY 4-16, 2023

MJ the Musical

SEPTEMBER 27-OCTOBER 8, 2023