Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Blumenthal Performing Arts Announces 2022-23 PNC Broadway Lights Season

pixeltracker

The eight-show season includes Jagged Little Pill, TINA, A Soldier's Play, Beetlejuice, 9 to 5, 1776, SIX and MJ.

Mar. 21, 2022  
Blumenthal Performing Arts Announces 2022-23 PNC Broadway Lights Season

Blumenthal Performing Arts has announced the PNC Broadway Lights Season for 2022-23.

The eight-show season includes Jagged Little Pill, TINA, A Soldier's Play, Beetlejuice, 9 to 5, 1776, SIX and MJ.

Season Ticket holders can take advantage of our extended payment plan and pay in equal monthly installments. Please call 704.335.1010 for more information.

Check out ticketing options at https://www.blumenthalarts.org/events-tickets/season-tickets-and-other-packages/pnc-broadway-lights-series-1.

Learn more about the full upcoming season below!

Jagged Little Pill

NOVEMBER 29-DECEMBER 4, 2022

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

DECEMBER 27, 2022-JANUARY 1, 2023

A Soldier's Play

JANUARY 10-22, 2023

Beetlejuice

MARCH 28-APRIL 2, 2023

9 to 5

APRIL 18-23, 2023

1776

JUNE 6-11, 2023

Six

JULY 4-16, 2023

MJ the Musical

SEPTEMBER 27-OCTOBER 8, 2023



Related Articles View More Charlotte Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes

More Hot Stories For You

  • Children's Theatre Of Charlotte Celebrates 75 Years Of Wonder
  • McCarter Announces New Board Chair And Welcomes Five New Trustees
  • Exclusive: Dolly Parton Announces 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL National Tour Launching Fall 2022
  • Auditions for the Role of Lulu in WAITRESS to be Held Locally in Charlotte