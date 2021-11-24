Artfolios' Artists to be Joined By Musical Theatre Vocalists For The Upcoming Holiday Bazaar

Three local musical theatre vocalists will be teaming up with Artfolios for Artfolios' Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, December 4 from 1-4pm at Current on Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. "I am thrilled that Artfolios can join together with Luscinda, Tara, and Kira," stated Artfolios' Owner and Visionary Carrie Leigh Dickey. "The arts are stronger together!"

Luscinda Dickey (lyric coloratura soprano performing at 1:15pm) is a performer and playwright from Winston-Salem. Her two-act play The Suitcase was workshopped the summer of 2021. One of Luscinda's favorite credits is originating the role of The Wistful Witch of Winter/Bunny in the 2019 touring production of The North Pole Cenntennial Holly Jolliday Christmas Yule-A-Palooza!

"Christmas is a time of giving-not just from our pockets but from our hearts and ourselves," Luscinda Dickey added, "as a performer, I delight in giving others the gift of my storytelling and my voice. At the Holiday Bazaar, I am thrilled to share the magic of "living art" with you."

Tara Flury (soprano performing at 2:15pm) has been performing arts in the Triad since she was eight years old when she got her onstage debut in the Little Theatre of Winston Salem's production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. She was a winner of the Triad Has Talent! Competition at High Point Theatre in 2020 for her vocal talent.

"I am so excited to collaborate with fellow local artists at Artfolios' Holiday Bazaar to spread joy this holiday season!"

Kira Arrington (coloratura soprano performing at 3:15pm) is a social media manager, digital specialist, full-time nanny, and theatrical coach living in Winston-Salem! She is very active in both community and regional theatre and was most recently seen in Kernersville Little Theatre's production of The Little Mermaid as Ariel. Kira received a Broadway World Nashville nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her work on Esther: A New Musical at Chaffin's Barn in Nashville, TN.

"The holidays are genuinely such a great time! The world seems to come together in an instant for a time of caring, helping, lots of laughter, and an overall sense of coziness throughout the holiday months!"

18 PARTICIPATING ARTISTS:

Alix Hitchcock, Artfolios Artist; Andrew Stenhouse, Emerging Artist; Barbara Lister-Sink, Founding Artist; Barbara Rizza Mellin, Founding Artist; Carrie Leigh Dickey, Founding Artist; Dean Roland Johnson, Founding Artist; Emily Clare, Founding Artist; Hannah Gaskins Pabón, Emerging Artist; Jessica Singerman, Artfolios Artist; John Peaspanen, Artfolios Artist; Kevin G. Owen, Founding Artist; Kimberly Varnadoe, Founding Artist; Melrose Tapscott Buchanan, Founding Artist; Sharon Hardin, Founding Artist; Tim Bowman, Artfolios Artist; Trena McNabb, Founding Artist; Will Willner, Founding Artist; and Yvonne Peters Forbath, Artist Emeritus.

MORE ON THE EVENT:

Current is located to right of the Linville Team Partners building at 210 W Fourth Street; Winston-Salem, NC 27101. This is the old Contempo Furniture location. On street parking is located along Third Street and Cherry Street. There is also a parking garage on Cherry Street beside the Marriott Hotel. Drinks from Moji Coffee + More and desserts from Salem Kitchen. The event is free and open to the public.

To find out more about the event or to shop Artfolios' collections visit Artfolios.shop. Follow Artfolios on Instagram @shopartfolios and on Facebook @Artfolios.