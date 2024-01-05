AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Comes to Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts Next Month

Performances run February 23-March 3, 2024.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Comes to Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts Next Month

Around the World in 80 Days comes to Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts next month. Performances run February 23-March 3, 2024.

Stampeding elephants! Raging typhoons! Runaway trains! Unabashedly slapstick! Hold onto your seats for the original amazing race! Join fearless adventurer Phileas Fogg and his faithful manservant as they race to beat the clock! Phileas Fogg has agreed to an outrageous wager that puts his fortune and his life at risk.

With his resourceful servant Passepartout, Fogg sets out to circle the globe in an unheard-of 80 days. But his every step is dogged by a detective who thinks he's a robber on the run. Danger, romance, and comic surprises abound in this whirlwind of a show as five actors portraying 39 characters traverse seven continents in Mark Brown's adaptation of one of the great adventures of all time.

A play in 2 acts
Approx. 60 mins

Adapted by Mark Brown
From the novel by Jules Verne




