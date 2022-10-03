One Heart One Cure Cancer Awareness Concert Returns Live This Month

Joseph Macchia Events and Productions presents One Heart- One Cure, a benefit concert and an evening of tributes for Cancer Awareness on Oct. 17th at The Engelman Recital Hall, 55 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan (at Baruch college). The concert will feature many of New York's bright stars from Broadway and the cabaret world including Stacey Todd Holt (The Producers and Something Rotten) and David Baida (On Your Feet, In The Heights). Music Director is the beloved Music Director and award-winning talent, Tracy Stark. Proceeds will benefit The Helen Sawaya Fund and The LGBTQ Cancer Network.

There are several ticket options available: VIP tickets at $75 includes a pre-show cocktail party and preferred seating. General admission is $25.00, and there is also an option to donate a $20 ticket to a front-line worker to say "Thanks!" even if you can't attend! Tickets are available at Eventbrite at this link: tinyurl.com/mryar2hy or by phone at 917-589-6658. The discount code for

front-line worker ticket donation is: ThankYou.

The evening honors the memory of Camille Fuoco, who many remember from the Metropolitan Room where Joseph Macchia, her son, worked for many years. Ms. Fuoco passed away from Stage 4 Breast Cancer on July 30th 2019. Her nurse, Kious Kelly, is thought to be the first frontline worker to die of Covid, in March 2020.

The first annual Kious Kelly Hearts and Heroes Award will be given to Janet Cuaycong, MS, RN-BC, CRRN who received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of St. La Salle, Bacolod City, Philippines in 1985 and Master of Science from Long Island University in 2002. Janet is currently a Nurse Manager at Mount Sinai West Hospital, NYC. Prior to working at Mount Sinai, she had progressive responsibilities at New Your City Health and Hospitals including Director of Quality, Director of Ambulatory Care and was previously Director of Nursing of its Skilled Nursing Facility. Janet has been an active member of the Philippine Nurses Association of New York and is the incoming President 2022-2024.

There will be a special performance in memory of Broadway actress/singer Doreen Montalvo, who hosted the first One Heart One Cure concert in 2019. Doreen appeared on Broadway in In The Heights, On Your Feet and Mrs. Doubtfire, and passed away unexpectedly in October 2020. A surrogate sister to Joseph Macchia, she is greatly missed.

In addition to the above mentioned performers (subject to change), the evening includes performances by David Auxier-Loyola, Joshua J. Bennett, Ty Stephens, Sandra Marante (Stonewall The Opera, In The Heights), D'Vorah Bailey (Candide), William Candelario, Mary Seides, MAC Award winners Wendy Scherl and Aaron Lee Battle, Karen Burthwright (Jesus Christ Superstar 2012 B'way revival, Paradise Square), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet, Beauty and The Beast, Mexico) with more performers to be announced.

Joseph Macchia is a floral designer and event producer who was a talent booking manager at The Metropolitan Room until it closed in 2017. For many years he has managed the charity he founded, Help is on the Way Today, dedicated to assisting children with HIV. The charity provides back-to-school backpacks and supplies, Christmas toy drives, and funding for immediate or special needs.