Donate for the Chance to Win Tickets to a Charity Event at Cher's Home

“A Good Evening with Cher” will take place on April 16th, and will welcome a small group of philanthropists.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Pop culture icon Cher is joining Charitybuzz to host an exclusive, intimate dinner at her home in Malibu, California, to raise funds for Free the Wild. “A Good Evening with Cher” will take place on April 16th, and will welcome a small group of philanthropists. Although the event is not open to the public, Charitybuzz and Cher are offering two pairs of tickets to lucky winners!

This exclusive Malibu soiree is now only accessible through the Charitybuzz sweepstakes and auction.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans of the musical icon can donate $10 or more to enter to win access to this dream experience (DinnerWithCher.com), or place a bid through the online auction (Charitybuzz.com/Cher). Funds raised from the sweepstakes, private sales and Charitybuzz auction are all going toward supporting Free the Wild, a nonprofit Cher co-founded, which endeavors to stop the suffering of wild animals in captivity, and, ultimately, find ways to release them into sanctuaries or better equipped zoos.

In addition to supporting Free the Wild, the generous sweepstakes winners will have airfare and accommodations covered, so they can enjoy sunset cocktails by the ocean, take photos with Cher, and experience fine dining in great company.
 



