Meet Norm Lewis with Two Tickets to His 54 Below Show in June

Click Here for More on 54 Below

Grab a friend to meet Emmy, Tony and SAG Award nominee, Norm Lewis at his 54 Below performance (June 6 to 12, 2024)! Lewis returns to his first-ever, non-holiday engagement for a limited run of six nights, debuting an all-new show.

Check out the auction page on Charity Buzz Click Here!

Lewis starred in Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed, Da 5 Bloods, and in the groundbreaking FX series, Pose. He was ‘Caiaphas’ in the award-winning NBC television special, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!, alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper.

Norm’s theatrical credits include Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, The Little Mermaid, Chicago, Once on This Island, Chess, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Music Man, A Soldier’s Play, and many others. Norm's other television credits include Central Park, Women of The Movement, Dr. Death, Mrs. America, Better Things, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bull, Chicago Med, Gotham, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods, as well as in his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on Scandal. Lewis also appeared on film in Just Mercy, The Good Mother Christmas In Tune Magnum Opus, Winter’s Tale, Sex and the City 2, Confidences, and Preaching to the Choir.

About Charitybuzz

Charitybuzz is the world’s leading impact marketplace for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive items and unmatched access. Through its premier online auction platform, upscale shopping experience, private concierge business, corporate hospitality, and sweepstakes program, Charitybuzz brings dreams to life and helps charities thrive.

In addition to incredible luxury travel, VIP event experiences, and rare memorabilia and collectibles, Charitybuzz features exclusive access to the world’s most influential personalities – George Clooney, Beyoncé, Eddie Vedder, Warren Buffett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sir Paul McCartney, Tim Cook, Meryl Streep, and more.

A portion of each Charitybuzz purchase is contributed to a charity. Partners include ACLU, MusiCares, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Broadway Cares, Save the Children, and thousands more. To learn more, please visit www.charitybuzz.com.