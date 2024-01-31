Meet Norm Lewis with Two Tickets to His 54 Below Show in June

Lewis returns to his first-ever, non-holiday engagement for a limited run of six nights, debuting an all-new show.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

Donate for the Chance to Win Tickets to a Charity Event at Cher's Home Photo 1 Donate for the Chance to Win Tickets to a Charity Event at Cher's Home
Meet Norm Lewis with Two Tickets to His 54 Below Show in June Photo 2 Meet Norm Lewis with Two Tickets to His 54 Below Show in June
Greenway Arts Alliance Announces I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER Cast & Creative Te Photo 3 Greenway Arts Alliance Announces I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER Cast & Creative Team

54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below
Meet Norm Lewis with Two Tickets to His 54 Below Show in June

Grab a friend to meet Emmy, Tony and SAG Award nominee, Norm Lewis at his 54 Below performance (June 6 to 12, 2024)! Lewis returns to his first-ever, non-holiday engagement for a limited run of six nights, debuting an all-new show.

Check out the auction page on Charity Buzz Click Here

Lewis starred in Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed, Da 5 Bloods, and in the groundbreaking FX series, Pose. He was ‘Caiaphas’ in the award-winning NBC television special, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!, alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper.

Norm’s theatrical credits include Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, The Little Mermaid, Chicago, Once on This Island, Chess, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Music Man, A Soldier’s Play, and many others. Norm's other television credits include Central Park, Women of The Movement, Dr. Death, Mrs. America, Better Things, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bull, Chicago Med, Gotham, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods, as well as in his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on Scandal. Lewis also appeared on film in Just Mercy, The Good Mother Christmas In Tune Magnum Opus, Winter’s Tale, Sex and the City 2, Confidences, and Preaching to the Choir.

About Charitybuzz

Charitybuzz is the world’s leading impact marketplace for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive items and unmatched access. Through its premier online auction platform, upscale shopping experience, private concierge business, corporate hospitality, and sweepstakes program, Charitybuzz brings dreams to life and helps charities thrive.

In addition to incredible luxury travel, VIP event experiences, and rare memorabilia and collectibles, Charitybuzz features exclusive access to the world’s most influential personalities – George Clooney, Beyoncé, Eddie Vedder, Warren Buffett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sir Paul McCartney, Tim Cook, Meryl Streep, and more.

A portion of each Charitybuzz purchase is contributed to a charity. Partners include ACLU, MusiCares, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Broadway Cares, Save the Children, and thousands more. To learn more, please visit www.charitybuzz.com.




RELATED STORIES

1
54 Below Launches 35 BELOW Free Membership Program For Those Aged 35 and Under Photo
54 Below Launches 35 BELOW Free Membership Program For Those Aged 35 and Under

54 Below has launched a new free membership program, 35 Below, for those ages 35 and under! Benefits include tickets $35 (includes $4.50 in fees) or less for select shows, complimentary ticket offers throughout the year, a free virtual membership card, and more to be announced!

2
Ryan McCartan to Host 54 CELEBRATES THE JIMMY AWARDS Photo
Ryan McCartan to Host 54 CELEBRATES THE JIMMY AWARDS

Ryan McCartan will host 54 Celebrates The Jimmy Awards, celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Jimmy Awards. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Tony Winner Melba Moore To Return To 54 Below in March Photo
Tony Winner Melba Moore To Return To 54 Below in March

Tony Winner and 3X Grammy Nominee Melba Moore is set to return to 54 Below. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Newell, Guarini & More to Star in BIGFOOT, THE MUSICAL at 54 Below Photo
Newell, Guarini & More to Star in BIGFOOT, THE MUSICAL at 54 Below

Amber Ruffin, Kevin Sciretta, & David Schmoll's Bigfoot, The Musical to Perform at 54 Below, feat. Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, & more! Don't miss this one-night-only performance of the hilarious and heartwarming musical about Bigfoot.

More Hot Stories For You

Donate for the Chance to Win Tickets to a Charity Event at Cher's HomeDonate for the Chance to Win Tickets to a Charity Event at Cher's Home
Meet Norm Lewis with Two Tickets to His 54 Below Show in JuneMeet Norm Lewis with Two Tickets to His 54 Below Show in June
Greenway Arts Alliance Announces I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER Cast & Creative TeamGreenway Arts Alliance Announces I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER Cast & Creative Team
ASM Global Grants Record Number Of College Scholarships And Unveils “Grow” InitiativeASM Global Grants Record Number Of College Scholarships And Unveils “Grow” Initiative

Videos

In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Video
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN
Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout Video
Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout
View all Videos

Charity Corner SHOWS

Recommended For You