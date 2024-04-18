NFL Lineman Bryant McKinnie And His BMajor Foundation To Host Mental Health Awareness Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Bryant McKinnie, guest hosts and panelists for the "2nd Annual Evening of Cocktails and Conversation" event on Thursday, May 9 at 7 pm in Daer Nightclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Guest hosts and panelists joining Bryant McKinnie for this special mental health awareness event include: Dr. Tasha (Doctor of Clinical Psychology), LaThosha Alexander (Psychotherapist "The Cool Therapist"), Dr. Jeff J. Rocker (Celebrity Therapist), Toccara Jones (ANTM 1st Plus Size Supermodel), Supa Cindy (Host and 99 JAMZ Radio Personality), Dr. Michelle C. Powell, D.O, MPH (The Health Designer), Jazz Anderson (Rapper, TV Personality and Actress), Nicole Zavala (Reality TV Star VH1's Cartel Crew), Lil Scrappy (Rapper and VH1's Love and Hip Hop Atlanta) and Ray Rice (NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion).

"When I retired, I had two friends both former NFL players, who were having what I saw as a mental breakdown. They were more comfortable talking to me, rather than their own family. That is the moment I realized mental health is real and how important it is to have a support system to help see you through your down moments. I immediately added mental health awareness to my mission statement for my foundation," said Bryant McKinnie founder of the BMajor Foundation.

Bryant McKinnie and the BMajor Foundation are committed to enhancing the lives of youth and single parent family homes by promoting fitness, healthy living and addressing mental health awareness and social needs.

General admission tickets to the May 9th event are $100 and include parking in the Lucky Garage. Sponsorship opportunities start at $500 and up.

For more information about the "2nd Annual Evening of Cocktails and Conversation" Mental Health Awareness Event and to purchase tickets, donate or sponsorships, visit https://www.thebryantmckinnie.com/ or https://www.thebryantmckinnie.com/bmajor-foundation. Daer Nightclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is located at 1 Lucky Street in Hollywood.