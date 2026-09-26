Jenn Collela Promotes Great Gander Getaway Giveaway for COME FROM AWAY
The sweepstakes offers free round-trip travel and a chance to meet real characters from the musical's story.
Broadway actor Jenn Colella shared a video message on behalf of Pay it Forward 9/11 inviting fans of the Come From Away musical to enter a charity sweepstakes for the chance to win a free trip for two to Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada to see Come From Away--You Are Here next summer in the town where the musical's story took place 25 years ago.
Colella originated the role of real-life pilot and Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway, for which she received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. Her other Broadway credits include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off-Broadway, her credits include Beebo Brinker, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever.
Video Transcript
Hi! I'm Jenn Colella, and I had the honor of originating the role of real-life pilot and Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway.
And with Come From Away becoming the most-produced musical of 2026, maybe you've found yourself thinking: 'I would LOVE to go to Gander, and see Come From Away again in the town where it happened 25 years ago.
Guess what? You can win a trip for two to Gander to see the amazing cast in Come From Away–You Are Here, next summer! I've been to Gander and I highly recommend this trip.
Enter the Great Gander Getaway Giveaway — a charity fundraiser for Pay it Forward 9/11 that gives you the chance to meet some of the real characters portrayed in the musical and see the beauty of Newfoundland, with free round-trip travel provided by Air Canada.
Plus, your entry provides free kindness education resources for schools to inspire more Gander-like kindness around the world.
Visit PayItForward911.org click 'Great Gander Getaway Giveaway,' to enter by September 30 for your chance to win.
Good luck! Break a leg! No, good luck'
Learn more and read rules, terms and conditions at payitforward911.betterworld.org
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