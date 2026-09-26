Jenn Collela Promotes Great Gander Getaway Giveaway for COME FROM AWAY

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Broadway actor Jenn Colella shared a video message on behalf of Pay it Forward 9/11 inviting fans of the Come From Away musical to enter a charity sweepstakes for the chance to win a free trip for two to Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada to see Come From Away--You Are Here next summer in the town where the musical's story took place 25 years ago.

Colella originated the role of real-life pilot and Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway, for which she received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. Her other Broadway credits include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off-Broadway, her credits include Beebo Brinker, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever.

Video Transcript

Hi! I'm Jenn Colella, and I had the honor of originating the role of real-life pilot and Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway.

And with Come From Away becoming the most-produced musical of 2026, maybe you've found yourself thinking: 'I would LOVE to go to Gander, and see Come From Away again in the town where it happened 25 years ago.

Guess what? You can win a trip for two to Gander to see the amazing cast in Come From Away–You Are Here, next summer! I've been to Gander and I highly recommend this trip.

Enter the Great Gander Getaway Giveaway — a charity fundraiser for Pay it Forward 9/11 that gives you the chance to meet some of the real characters portrayed in the musical and see the beauty of Newfoundland, with free round-trip travel provided by Air Canada.

Plus, your entry provides free kindness education resources for schools to inspire more Gander-like kindness around the world.

Visit PayItForward911.org click 'Great Gander Getaway Giveaway,' to enter by September 30 for your chance to win.

Good luck! Break a leg! No, good luck'

Learn more and read rules, terms and conditions at payitforward911.betterworld.org

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 35 Days 06 Hrs 49 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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