Bid Now to Meet Julie Halston With Two Tickets to TOOTSIE with a Backstage Tour

Tootsie tells the story of Michael Dorsey, an out-of-work actor willing to do anything for a job -- even if it means playing way against type. When he disguises himself as an outspoken actress named Dorothy Michaels, he defies all odds to become a Broadway sensation. But as audiences fall for Dorothy and Michael starts to fall for the woman of his dreams, he's learning that the hardest part of show business isn't getting to the top... it's keeping up the act. 2019 Tony Award® winner Santino Fontana delivers "one of the best performances ever seen on a musical stage" (Rolling Stone) in the show critics are calling "the most uproariously funny new musical comedy to hit Broadway in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter).

Experience expires on Jun 27, 2020.

Experience blackout dates: Not valid for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday Evening Performances in July - October 2019.

Participant must be at least 4 years old. The recommended age is 12+.

Valid for 2 people.

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet/tour: 15 minutes.

A member of Theatre Development Fund staff will be present during the meet and greet and backstage tour led by Julie.

Winner must submit at least 3 possible dates by July 5th, 2019.

