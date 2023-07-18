YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Comes To York's The Belmont Theatre

The musical will play Grumbacher Studio, August 4-6 & 10-13. 

By: Jul. 18, 2023

The Belmont Theatre welcomes you to relive your childhood and share the joy and antics of the Peanuts gang with the kids as they bring you YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, the musical, to the theatre's Grumbacher Studio August 4-6 & 10-13. 

Charlie Brown and his friends explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. This show will feature the award- winning 1999 revival script. 

The director is Christopher Quigley with music direction by Mr. Quigley, Seth Shields and Vanessa Trauger. The Choreographer is Dani Parades. The stage Manager is Kathy Davis. The tremendous cast includes Wesley Hemmann as Charlie Brown, Vanessa Trauger as Lucy, Matt Setzer as Snoopy, Lindy Keefe as Sally, Joel Colvin as Linus and Seth Shields as Schroeder. 

The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to Click Here or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information. 
