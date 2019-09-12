WE GOT THE BEAT: A Rock Journey Youth Cabaret Comes to EPAC

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center is pleased to present its 2019 Fall Young Artist Cabaret, "We Got the Beat", a journey of rock musicals. This two-night event runs Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 7:30pm. This production is directed by EPAC's Kids4Kids Family Series Director Irving I. Gonzalez with Musical Direction by Scott J. Piergrossi. "We Got the Beat" consists of local up-and-coming young artists aged 10 to 18.

For ticket information or to purchase tickets, please visit our website at www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com or call the box office during normal business hours. Tickets are $20.

"We Got the Beat" will be presented with one intermission. Reserved seating is required.





