Villanova Theatre Presents Kathryn Petersen's CHRYSALIS

Villanova Theatre presents Chrysalis, a new play by Kathryn Petersen in development with Director Edward Sobel. Chrysalisexplores the metamorphosis of Maria Sybilla Merian, 17th century illustrator and naturalist, and her teenage daughter, Dorothea as they redraw the lines of their personal and professional relationship. Determined to be taken seriously for her scientific discoveries in a male-dominated field, Maria embarks on a risky investigation that ultimately challenges how well she and her daughter know themselves and each other.

According to Petersen,"I found a book by Kim Todd called Chrysalis: Maria Sibylla Merian and the Secrets of Metamorphosis while biking on Cape Cod in 2007. I bought it and it sat on my shelf for a year. When I finally read it, I fell in love with [Sibylla Merian]'s story and the way Kim revealed it. I loved the braid of art, science, and faith that drove [Sibylla Merian]'s bold life choices."

Petersen researched for this play over the past 11 years, retracing Sibylla Merian's footsteps to Amsterdam, London, and the Republic of Suriname's Paramaribo, as well as deep into the rainforests.

"I researched [Sibylla Merian]'s life by traveling to places she lived and worked in; by going to archives and museums that had early editions of [Sibylla Merian]'s work; and by reading histories-about pietism, the Dutch Golden Age, Suriname, women in art, science, Peter the Great," Petersen said. "All of this research informs my play. Along the way, I began to ask questions about [Sibylla Merian] and her relationships with her daughters. Then, Villanova invited me to be a Playwright in Residence for their Graduate Theater Program this semester. We agreed that I would use the opportunity to finish Chrysalis."

Chrysalis Dramaturg Annalise Settefrati, a graduate student at Villanova, put the life of Maria Sibylla Merian under the microscope in order to guide the cast of Chrysalis on their journey of transforming Petersen's work from page to stage. Settefrati's research was driven by the same question that drove Maria Sibylla Merian into a study of art and nature - "why?" Settefrati emphasizes, "Maria's need to understand "why" takes center stage as she explores the tiniest creatures and attempts to explain their behavior to a world that is perhaps not ready to listen. The process of writing and developing a play is similarly the process of asking "why?" Why do these characters find themselves in particular situations, why do they behave in certain ways, and why does it matter? Throughout the development process of Chrysalis, we are exploring the possible answers to these questions."

A staged reading of Chrysalis will be presented at Villanova Theatre in Vasey Hall on April 27 & 28, 2019. Both nights will feature a Q&A session that follows the performance, where audiences can chat with playwright Kathryn Petersen, Director Edward Sobel, and Dramaturg Annalise Settefrati.

Vasey Hall is located on Villanova's main campus at the intersection of Lancaster & Ithan Avenues. Performances of Chrysalis will be held on April 27 & 28 at 7pm. Tickets are free of charge, but reservations can be made by visiting the Villanova Theatre Box Office (M-S, 12-5 pm) in person, by phone: (610) 519-7474, or online at www.villanovatheatre.org.

Villanova Theatre is a community of artist-scholars committed to transforming hearts and minds through the visionary production of classical, modern, and contemporary dramatic literature.





