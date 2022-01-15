VIDEO: Warner Theatre Set to Reopen

After a two-year long construction project, the Warner Theatre will reopen its doors next Sunday, January 23rd.

JET 24 Action News gave an inside look at the reopening:

"Everything is brand new here, it's all high tech and computerized, I'm still learning all of this stuff. Putting all of those final touches on things to get us to the point where we can open and enjoy the building." shared Barry Copple, Operations Manager.

For more information: https://www.eriewarnertheatre.com/