VIDEO: Hershey Theatre Announces Winners of 2021 Apollo Awards

The Hershey Theatre has announced the winners of its 2021 Apollo Awards for the spring musical categories. The winners were announced by Alex Brightman on Facebook on May 23.

Created in 2008, the Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards (HTAA) are presented annually to recognize outstanding achievement by local high school students in their musical and play productions. Modeled after The Tony Awards on Broadway, the HTAA are produced and presented by the Hershey Theatre Education Department. Since its inception, the HTAA program has awarded more than $220,000 in scholarships largely made possible through individual donations.

Full Winners List:

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical: Blake Mallah as Hot Blades Hannah in "Urinetown"

Blake Mallah as Hot Blades Hannah in "Urinetown" Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical: Elsie Spitzer as Penelope Pennywise in "Urinetown" - Camp Hill High School

Elsie Spitzer as Penelope Pennywise in "Urinetown" - Camp Hill High School Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical: Jacob Nguyen as Frank Abagnale, Sr. in "Catch Me If You Can" - Palmyra Area High School

Jacob Nguyen as Frank Abagnale, Sr. in "Catch Me If You Can" - Palmyra Area High School Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical: Jocelyn Little as Hope Cladwell in "Urinetown" - Camp Hill High School

Jocelyn Little as Hope Cladwell in "Urinetown" - Camp Hill High School Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical: Elliott Stabler as Bobby Strong in "Urinetown" - Camp Hill High School

Elliott Stabler as Bobby Strong in "Urinetown" - Camp Hill High School Outstanding Dance Number in a Musical: Central Dauphin High School - "Suppertime" from "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown" (Green Cast)

Central Dauphin High School - "Suppertime" from "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown" (Green Cast) Outstanding Musical: Camp Hill High School - "Urinetown"

The Spirit of Theatre Award recipients:

Megan Loveless - Camp Hill High School

Erin Forker - Cedar Crest High School

James Grove - Cedar Crest High School

Caleb Kreider - Cedar Crest High School

Shafia Bhatti - Central Dauphin East High School

Abigail DeLisio - Central Dauphin High School

Cody Ranck - Central Dauphin High School

Liberty Breneman - Donegal High School

Ashley Nolt - Donegal High School

Colin Horst - Encore Home School Productions

Jacob Pegher - Lower Dauphin High School

Logan Kepler - Palmyra Area High School

Jacob Nguyen - Palmyra Area High School

Watch the full ceremony below!