Touchstone Theatre to Present 24th Annual CHRISTMAS CITY FOLLIES: A Festive Theatrical Extravaganza

This festive theatrical extravaganza, running from December 1-22, 2023.

Nov. 02, 2023

Touchstone Theatre returns for their 24th production of Christmas City Follies, a theatrical extravaganza packed to the brim with music, merriment, and a pinch of festive hijinks. Performances will run from December 1-22, 2023 in Touchstone's home black box theatre in Southside Bethlehem.

A beloved Bethlehem tradition, Christmas City Follies is known for its original sketches, characters, and songs – as well as the joy that it brings to countless Lehigh Valley residents. Thousands of locals and tourists have made this one-of-a-kind performance an annual addition to their holiday festivities, knowing that they can expect something special every time.

The best part of this family-friendly, vaudevillian-style variety show is that it is entirely homemade. Writers, actors, and designers work each season to create a fresh and fun production that will make audiences feel like they've come home for the holidays. Every year is a surprise, bringing brand new stories to the stage while sprinkling in some recurring fan-favorite characters and scenes from past shows. Made with love and a dash of mischief, this holiday spectacle never fails to entertain and delight attendees of all ages.

For those who can't wait until December, Touchstone Theatre will perform at both the Northside Christmas Tree Lighting on November 24 at 5pm at Payrow Plaza and the Southside Christmas Tree Lighting on November 25 at 5pm on New Street across from the Greenway entrance. Additionally, Follies actors will perform at the Downtown Bethlehem Association Live Advent Calendar, which runs daily from December 1-23 at 5:30pm at Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites' 1810 Goundie House on Main Street.

Christmas City Follies is sponsored by Peoples Security Bank and Trust. The show receives additional support from the County of Northampton, First Generation, and Lehigh Valley with Love. Touchstone's season is supported locally by season sponsor Astound Broadband. WDIY provides media sponsorship and Working Dog Press provides print sponsorship. Touchstone also receives support from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Christmas City Follies XXIV performs December 1-22, with shows at 8pm on Thursdays-Saturdays and 2pm on Sundays, and an additional performance at 8pm on Wednesday, December 20. Tickets are $25, with $15 tickets for students/seniors and the option to Pay-What-You-Will at the door on Thursdays. Tickets are available at 610.867.1689 or online at Click Here.

ABOUT TOUCHSTONE:

Celebrating over 40 years, Touchstone Theatre produces and presents original productions and works to foster collaboration on a local and national level through educational and youth empowerment programs and by using theatre as a community-building tool. Visit us at www.touchstone.org
