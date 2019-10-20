This Is My Brave Program Comes To Central PA

Hershey will be the site for the very first This is My Brave High School edition show - a live presentation of essays, original music, comedy and poetry performed by area high school students living witha??or loving someone witha??a mental health condition. The show will be presented Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 7 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre.

Attendees can stop by the Hershey Theatre lobby immediately following the show for a meet-and-greet with the cast, expert panel and creative team including Executive Director and This is My Brave Co-Founder Jennifer Marshall, who is a native of Hershey, PA and local producer Christine Drexler, founder of the WE MATTER Coalition.

According to the National Institutes of Health, one in five American adults face mental health issues, yet the topic continues to carry shame. Founded in 2014, This is My Brave is a national mental health nonprofit organization dedicated to ending this stigma and silence by celebrating the stories of real people living successful lives, with mental health challenges. Community members from cities and towns all over the U.S. and Australia share true stories about their personal challenges and triumphs with mental illness and health. These live storytelling events open a dialogue and create new opportunities for participants and audiences to thoughtfully engage around the topic of mental health.

The Signature Sponsor for the event is Faulkner Subaru Harrisburg, The M.S. Hershey Foundation and Hershey Entertainment & Resorts are the venue sponsors, The Hershey Company and the Jessica Drew Sunshine Memorial Fund are Platinum sponsors and Penn State Health/Highmark is the Gold Sponsor.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. All tickets are general admission. Due to some mature content and strong language, parental guidance is advised for children under 13.

https://thisismybrave.org/event/this-is-my-brave-high-school-edition-pilot-program-hershey-pa/





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You